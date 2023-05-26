LIVING RENT-FREE IN THEIR HEADS: CNN and MSNBC Mention Trump 399 Times in 10 Hours (VIDEO)

Folks at CNN and MSNBC love to complain about Trump, but it’s clear that they cannot live without him.

A recent analysis of both networks found that they had mentioned Trump’s name 399 times in just ten hours.

These networks may oppose Trump politically, but when it comes to ratings, they need him and absolutely love to talk about him. It’s clear that they can’t even help themselves.

NewsBusters reports:

OBSESSED: CNN and MSNBC Mention Trump by Name 399 Times in 10 Hours In 2016, former CBS head honcho Les Moonves said Donald Trump’s presence in politics “may be bad for America, but it’s damn good for CBS.” Clearly Mooves was not the only network head to have made such an assessment. On Thursday, just on CNN and MSNBC, Trump was mentioned by name a whopping 399 times between 6:00 am and 4:00 p.m. ET. Trump’s frontrunner status in the Republican primary has made him a hot topic of discussion whenever a new candidate enters the race, and Thursday was no exception. In the freshly announced candidacies of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), pundits on the liberal cable networks found two shiny new reasons to pontificate about all things Trump. MRC analysts used a combination of live broadcasts and Snapstream transcripts to find every mention of the former President on CNN and MSNBC. In just 10 hours, Trump’s name was invoked 399 times across both networks. MSNBC just barely edged out its competitor with 208 mentions (52%), while CNN was responsible for the remaining 191 mentions (48%).

This has to be seen to be believed:

Today on CNN and MSNBC, Donald Trump was mentioned by name 399 times between 6am and 4pm. Obsessed is an understatement. This is what one hour of CNN looks like. pic.twitter.com/MIt73h182M — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) May 25, 2023

Trump lives rent-free in their heads.

Everyone can see it but them.