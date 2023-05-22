List of 2023 Bilderberg Attendees Released – Final Meetings Wrap Up on Wednesday

The annual Bilderberg Conference was held this year in Lisbon, Portugal from May 18-23.

As Alicia Powe previously reported – Key leadership from companies like Microsoft, ChatGPT, and Google are convening with prime ministers, royalty, bank governors, army generals, and top US officials at the 2023 Bilderberg Meeting in Lisbon, Portugal to strategize about global affairs.

Here is a list of this year’s attendees.

Via Public Intelligence.net

Uninvited guest Yuval Harari arrived at the conference through the back door.

Joe Biden’s director of national intelligence Avril Haines is also in attendance this year.

Avril Haines took part in the Obama regime discussions and planning on the Trump-Russia hoax. She definitely cannot be trusted.

Great Reset Architect Yuval Harari Arrives Through the Backdoor at Bilderberg as Uninvited Guest – https://t.co/j5NxdsrkBa pic.twitter.com/KF8LNNeKEc — Adan Salazar (@AdanSalazarWins) May 19, 2023

It makes you wonder who else attended this year’s conference but were not listed as invitees.