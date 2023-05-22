List of 2023 Bilderberg Attendees Released – Final Meetings Wrap Up on Wednesday

The annual Bilderberg Conference was held this year in Lisbon, Portugal from May 18-23.
As Alicia Powe previously reported – Key leadership from companies like Microsoft, ChatGPT, and Google are convening with prime ministers, royalty, bank governors, army generals, and top US officials at the 2023 Bilderberg Meeting in Lisbon, Portugal to strategize about global affairs.
Here is a list of this year’s attendees.
Via Public Intelligence.net
Uninvited guest Yuval Harari arrived at the conference through the back door.
Joe Biden’s director of national intelligence Avril Haines is also in attendance this year.
Avril Haines took part in the Obama regime discussions and planning on the Trump-Russia hoax. She definitely cannot be trusted.
It makes you wonder who else attended this year’s conference but were not listed as invitees.
2023 BILDERBERG MEETING
Lisbon, Portugal, 18 May – 21 May 2023
Abrams, Stacey (USA), CEO, Sage Works Production
Achleitner, Paul M. (DEU), Chair, Global Advisory Board, Deutsche Bank AG
Agrawal, Ajay (CAN), Professor of Economics, University of Toronto
Albares, José Manuel (ESP), Minister of Foreign Affairs
Altman, Sam (USA), CEO, OpenAI
Alverà, Marco (ITA), Co-Founder, zhero.net; CEO TES
Andersson, Magdalena (SWE), Leader, Social Democratic Party
Applebaum, Anne (USA), Staff Writer, The Atlantic
Arnaut, José Luís (PRT), Managing Partner, CMS Rui Pena & Arnaut
Attal, Gabriel (FRA), Minister for Public Accounts
Balsemão, Francisco Pinto (PRT), Chair, Impresa Group
Barbizet, Patricia (FRA), Chair and CEO, Temaris & Associés SAS
Barroso, José Manuel (PRT), Chair, International Advisors, Goldman Sachs
Baudson, Valérie (FRA), CEO, Amundi SA
Beaune, Clément (FRA), Minister for Transport
Benson, Sally (USA), Professor of Energy Science and Engineering, Stanford University
Beurden, Ben van (NLD), Special Advisor to the Board, Shell plc
Borg, Anna (SWE), President and CEO, Vattenfall AB
Borrell, Josep (INT), Vice President, European Commission
Botín, Ana P. (ESP), Group Executive Chair, Banco Santander SA
Bourla, Albert (USA), Chair and CEO, Pfizer Inc.
Braathen, Kjerstin (NOR), CEO, DNB ASA
Brende, Børge (NOR), President, World Economic Forum
Brink, Dolf van den (NLD), CEO, Heineken NV
Brudermüller, Martin (DEU), CEO, BASF SE
Buberl, Thomas (FRA), CEO, AXA SA
Byrne, Thomas (IRL), Minister for Sport and Physical Education
Carney, Mark (CAN), Vice Chair, Brookfield Asset Management
Cassis, Ignazio (CHE), Federal Councillor, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs
Castries, Henri de (FRA), President, Institut Montaigne
Cavoli, Christopher (INT), Supreme Allied Commander Europe
Ceylan, Mehmet Fatih (TUR), President, Ankara Policy Center
Chhabra, Tarun (USA), Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council
Creuheras, José (ESP), Chair, Grupo Planeta and Atresmedia
Debackere, Koenraad (BEL), Chair, KBC Group NV
Deese, Brian (USA), Former Director, National Economic Council
Donohoe, Paschal (INT), President, Eurogroup
Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), Chair and CEO, Axel Springer SE
Easterly, Jen (USA), Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Economy, Elizabeth (USA), Senior Advisor for China, Department of Commerce
Ehrnrooth, Henrik (FIN), Chair, Otava Group
Émié, Bernard (FRA), Director General for External Security, Ministry of the Armed Forces
Empoli, Giuliano da (ITA), Political Scientist and Writer, Sciences Po
Entrecanales, José M. (ESP), Chair and CEO, Acciona SA
Eriksen, Øyvind (NOR), President and CEO, Aker ASA
Ferguson, Niall (USA), Milbank Family Senior Fellow, Stanford University
Fleming, Jeremy (GBR), Former Director, GCHQ
Frederiksen, Mette (DNK), Prime Minister
Freeland, Chrystia (CAN), Deputy Prime Minister
Garijo, Bélen (DEU), Chair and CEO, Merck KGaA
Gentiloni, Paolo (INT), Commissioner for Economy, European Commission
Gonzáles Pons, Esteban (ESP), Vice Chair, European People’s Party
Gosset-Grainville, Antoine (FRA), Chair, AXA
Goulimis, Nicky (GRC), Board Member and Co-Founder, Nova Credit Inc.
Griffin, Kenneth (USA), Founder and CEO, Citadel LLC
Gruber, Lilli (ITA), Anchor, La7 TV
Gürkaynak, Refet (TUR), Professor of Economics, Bilkent University
Haines, Avril D. (USA), Director of National Intelligence
Halberstadt, Victor (NLD), Professor of Economics, Leiden University
Hassabis, Demis (GBR), CEO, DeepMind
Hedegaard, Connie (DNK), Chair, KR Foundation
Hofreiter, Anton (DEU), MP; Chair Committee on European Affairs
Holzen, Madeleine von (CHE), Editor-in-Chief, Le Temps
Jensen, Kristian (DNK), CEO, Green Power Denmark
Joshi, Shashank (GBR), Defence Editor, The Economist
Kaag, Sigrid (NLD), Minister of Finance; Deputy Prime Minister
Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies Inc.
Kasparov, Garry (USA), Chair, Renew Democracy Initiative
Kieli, Kasia (POL), President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery Poland
Kissinger, Henry A. (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.
Koç, Ömer (TUR), Chair, Koç Holding AS
Kolesnikov, Andrei (INT), Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Kostrzewa, Wojciech (POL), President, Polish Business Roundtable
Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University
Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Chairman, KKR & Co. Inc.
Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), Chair, The Museum of Modern Art
Kudelski, André (CHE), Chair and CEO, Kudelski Group SA
Kuleba, Dmytro (UKR), Minister of Foreign Affairs
Lammy, David (GBR), Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, House of Commons
Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chair, Umicore and Mediahuis; Chair DSM-Firmenich AG
Liikanen, Erkki (FIN), Chair, IFRS Foundation Trustees
Looney, Bernard (GBR), CEO, BP plc
Marin, Sanna (FIN), Prime Minister
Metsola, Roberta (INT), President, European Parliament
Micklethwait, John (USA), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP
Minton Beddoes, Zanny (GBR), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist
Moreira, Duarte (PRT), Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Zeno Partners
Moyo, Dambisa (GBR), Global Economist; Member, House of Lords
Mundie, Craig J. (USA), President, Mundie & Associates LLC
Nadella, Satya (USA), CEO, Microsoft Corporation
O’Leary, Michael (IRL), Group CEO, Ryanair Group
Orida, Deborah (CAN), President and CEO, PSP Investments
Özel, Soli (TUR), Professor, Kadir Has University
Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), Chair, TITAN Cement Group; Treasurer Bilderberg Meetings
Philippe, Édouard (FRA), Mayor, Le Havre
Pottinger, Matthew (USA), Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Hoover Institution
Pouyanné, Patrick (FRA), Chair and CEO, TotalEnergies SE
Rachman, Gideon (GBR), Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator, The Financial Times
Ramírez, Pedro J. (ESP), Director, El Español
Rappard, Rolly van (NLD), Co-Founder and Co-Chair, CVC Capital Partners
Reynders, Didier (INT), European Commissioner for Justice
Röttgen, Norbert (DEU), MP, German Bundestag
Rutte, Mark (NLD), Prime Minister
Salomon, Martina (AUT), Editor-in-Chief, Kurier
Sawers, John (GBR), Executive Chair, Newbridge Advisory Ltd.
Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute
Schallenberg, Alexander (AUT), Minister for European and International Affairs
Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Former CEO and Chair, Google LLC
Schmidt, Wolfgang (DEU), Head of the Chancellery, Federal Minister for Special Tasks
Sebastião, Nuno (PRT), Chair and CEO, Feedzai
Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), MEP, European Parliament
Silva, Filipe (PRT), CEO, Galp
Stilwell de Andrade, Miguel (PRT), CEO, EDP
Stoltenberg, Jens (INT), Secretary General, NATO
Subramanian, Arvind (INT), Senior Fellow in International and Public Affairs, Brown University
Tellis, Ashley J. (USA), Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs, Carnegie Endowment
Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital LLC
Tsu, Jing (USA), Professor of East Asian Languages and Literatures, Yale University
Tugendhat, Tom (GBR), Minister of State for Security
Vadera, Shriti (GBR), Chair, Prudential plc
Vassilakis, Eftichios (GRC), Chair, Aegean Group
Waldron, John (USA), President and COO, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chair, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
Wennink, Peter (NLD), President and CEO, ASML Holding NV
Wright, Thomas (USA), Senior Director for Strategic Planning, National Security Council
Yang, Yuan (GBR), Europe-China Correspondent, Financial Times
Yergin, Daniel (USA), Vice Chair, S&P Global
Yinanç, Barçin (TUR), Journalist, T24 News Website
69th Bilderberg Meeting to take place 18 – 21 May in Lisbon, Portugal