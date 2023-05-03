Russian News: Ukraine Attempted to Hit Kremlin with Drones Overnight in Putin Assassination Attempt

Russian news reported on Wednesday that Ukraine attempted to hit the Kremlin overnight with a drone strike in an assassination attempt of President Vladimir Putin.

Video was released by Russian news earlier this morning.

Putin was reportedly not hurt in the attempted bombing.

Ukraine attempted a drone strike on the Kremlin, targeting Vladimir Putin. It failed. pic.twitter.com/4KyNh1k6bw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 3, 2023

Ukraine is expected to launch its “spring offensive” in the coming weeks.

Russia’s TASS reported: