Russian News: Ukraine Attempted to Hit Kremlin with Drones Overnight in Putin Assassination Attempt

Russian news reported on Wednesday that Ukraine attempted to hit the Kremlin overnight with a drone strike in an assassination attempt of President Vladimir Putin.

Video was released by Russian news earlier this morning.

Putin was reportedly not hurt in the attempted bombing.

Ukraine is expected to launch its “spring offensive” in the coming weeks.

Russia’s TASS reported:

Kyiv made an attempt to hit the Kremlin with drones, but the attack was successfully repulsed, the press service of the Russian president said on Wednesday.

“Tonight, the Kyiv regime made an attempt to strike with unmanned aerial vehicles on the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation,” the Kremlin stated.

According to the press service of the head of state, “two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin.” “As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action,” the Kremlin stressed.

The press service emphasized that “due to their fall and the scattering of fragments on the territory of the Kremlin, there were no victims or material damage.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin was not injured and continues to work as usual, the press service said.

