Legendary Singer Tina Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed

Cristina Laila reported Wednesday that iconic singer Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83.

Her Instagram account shared news of her passing on Wednesday.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” the statement read. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.

Turner had battled a long illness with cancer, a stroke, and kidney troubles. Many assumed this caused her death.

Her family, however, revealed the true cause of her demise. They confirmed Turner died from natural causes.

Turner’s greatest hits included “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “A Fool In Love.” She was known by the world as the Queen of Rock and Roll.

As The Daily Mail reported, Turner on April 9, 2023 reportedly spoke publicly for the last time.

She told The Guardian how she hoped the world would remember her and that she did not fear death.

Guardian: How would you like to be remembered?’ Turner: As the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms. Guardian: What frightens you? Turner: Nothing. This is life’s full adventure and I embrace and accept every day with what it brings.

Turner is survived by two of her four sons and her 67-year-old husband, Erwin Bach.