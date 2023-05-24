Legendary Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83

Iconic singer and songwriter Tina Turner has passed away after a long illness at her home in Switzerland.

She was 83.

Deadline reported:

Tina Turner, known as the Queen of Rock’n Roll for her blistering performances and powerfully gritty vocals, died today after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. She was 83.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” her U.K. spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, said in a statement.

Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, Turner became famous in the late 1960s as the singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. After leaving husband Ike Turner following years of physical and emotional abuse, she staged what remains one of the greatest comebacks in pop music history, scoring massive hits in the 1980s such as “What’s Love Got To Do With it”, “Private Dancer” and “The Best”, with more than 180 million albums sold, 12 Grammy Awards won and sold-out stadium tours around the world.