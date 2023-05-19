Bill Barr Predicts Jack Smith will Indict Trump in August or September (VIDEO)

Former US Attorney General Bill Barr on Thursday predicted Special Counsel Jack Smith will indict Trump in August or September.

Jack Smith reportedly has “new and significant evidence” of potential Trump obstruction in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

Biden’s Justice Department has nothing on Trump so they are going to try to get him on ‘obstruction’ charges.

Jack Smith is also investigating Trump’s effort to raise money off of ‘false claims of election fraud,’ according to a leak to the Washington Post.

Federal prosecutors are investigating money raised between November 3, 2020 and January 20, 2021.

Barr said Trump’s comments about his classified documents at a recent CNN town hall may have created more legal exposure.

Bill Barr said Trump had “no business” having his presidential records stored at Mar-a-Lago.

“Of the cases out there right now, the one I’d be most concerned about if I were…the former president, is the Mar-a-Lago document case,” Barr added.

Bill Barr said Jack Smith will likely charge Trump in late summer or early fall: “It could be later in the summer or in the fall would be the earliest I would expect it.”

Trump AG Bill Barr tells @CBS_Herridge he thinks special counsel Jack Smith could arrive at charging decisions in the Trump Mar-a-Lago docs + January 6 probes soon. “It could be later in the summer or in the fall would be the earliest I would expect it." pic.twitter.com/xG5WHqJQra — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 18, 2023

Bill Barr trashed Trump and said the former president won’t win the Republican nomination in 2024.

