BREAKING: Communist New York Court Puts Triple Amputee and War Vet Brian Kolfage in Prison for Four Years for Building a Southern Border Wall

Brian Kolfage has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Steve Bannon associate Brian Kolfage has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for his role in defrauding donors to help privately build Donald Trump’s southern border wall. Kolfage, a US Air Force veteran who lost his legs and right hand in a rocket attack in Iraq, pleaded guilty last year to misappropriating more than $350,000 from the “We Build the Wall” campaign. The 41-year-old was sentenced to 51 months in prison at a hearing in federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday. Prosecutors said that he spent the money on cosmetic surgery, boat payments and jewellery. In addition, he also pleaded guilty to tax charges.

It’s a lie. Our source claims that the prosecution withheld information that would have exonerated Kolfage.

The media reported during the 2020 DNC and only a few days before the RNC that New York agents had arrested Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage and two others for charges related to them building a segment of the wall on the Southern border. The news media was primed with fantastical stories of crimes in the court of public opinion. These ‘fraudsters’ took money to pay for their efforts and expenses while independently building the wall on the Southern border!

The New York Post reported on Brian Kulfage, the triple amputee war hero from Florida:

Of course this Purple Heart recipient Brian Kolfage is accused of pocketing $20,000 a month — and a $100,000 up-front payment — from the viral GoFundMe fundraiser “We Build the Wall,” which launched in 2018 and raised $25 million.

But the media never reported the true story, they just reported what the corrupt Southern District of New York (SDNY) told them to report.

Senior Airman Brian Kolfage while on his second deployment for Operation Iraqi Freedom on September 11, 2004, was at an airbase that came under a surprise rocket attack. In the chaos, a 107mm rocket shell exploded about three feet from Brian. He was thrown several feet in the air and landed against a wall of sandbags. Still conscious after the blast, he began calling for help.

One of Brian’s closest friends miraculously, despite the noise of the rockets, heard Brian’s screams and rushed outside to find his friend bloody, mangled, and clinging to life. He called for a medic and rushed to help Brian, who was struggling to breathe after one of his lungs had collapsed.

Brian’s website reports:

Despite suffering multiple amputations (Brian lost both of his legs and his right arm) and the looming possibility of death, Brian maintained incredible strength and courage throughout his recovery. The fact that no one with his level of amputation has ever been able to walk independently didn’t discourage him. With undiminished spirit, he still saw opportunities and worked with feverish determination through his physical therapy program, gaining strength and balance every day. Incredibly, Brian walked out of Walter Reed only 11 months after being injured – astonishing his doctors. Till this day, he is still the most severely wounded Airman to survive any war. Brian’s site continues: In 2011, Brian married Ashley Goetz. The couple currently resides in Florida with their two children. In 2018, Brian founded We Build the Wall, a 501(c)(4) organization dedicated to building private sections of the wall along the U.S. – Mexico border. Since its launch, the organization has completed its first two construction sections and aims to build a total of 100 miles of wall along the border. This leads us to arguably the most despicable abuse of power in US history!

As we reported in 2020, fifteen (15) members from the New York United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) showed up on Brian Kolfage’s doorstep to arrest him on August 20, 2020. It took 15 USPIS officers to arrest a triple amputee war hero in a wheelchair at home with his wife and two children!

On August 20th at least five cars, all with New York state plates, showed up outside war hero Brian Kolfage’s house. Out came 15 USPIS agents, armed and ready. The agents no doubt thought through their actions on the long drive from New York to Florida. They came prepared with guns, gloves and masks so COVID wouldn’t slow them down. (We have no information on whether these agents quarantined themselves upon their return to New York.)

Three cars slowly came down Kolfage’s street and parked in front of his house. Then suddenly from the other direction, another van pulled into Kolfage’s drive and sped towards his house.

Next another car raced down Kolfage’s drive and agents got out. Then a half dozen or so agents exited their cars from the street and marched down his driveway towards his house.

When the agents went into the house, they searched all over, including in the children’s rooms. They asked Kolfage about his guns, how many and their characteristics. They allowed Kolfage to only take his medications with him and then took Kolfage outside while his two children huddled in their room with fear. What happened next was plain evil.

Once outside the 15 agents dragged triple amputee war hero Brian Kolfage with one good arm and no legs into their arrest vehicle! This was extremely humbling and unsafe for Kolfage!



Not one of the 15 USPIS agents even considered providing a vehicle that was wheelchair accessible for their arrest of triple amputee war hero Kolfage. They drove all the way from New York and apparently never even considered the fact that Kolfage had lost three limbs in Iraq and was the most severely injured US airman to survive any war.

All the cars at Kolfage’s place driven by the USPIS agents had New York plates and the USPIS agents mentioned they drove all the way from New York. The USPIS agents never contacted the US Federal Marshals in Florida until Kolfage had been dragged into the car.

Kolfage was taken to Pensacola where they placed him in a non-accessible holding area while waiting to see the judge. The cell they placed him in was not ADA compliant nor was the restroom which was not safe for Brian’s wheelchair or his safety.

A Florida US Marshal was overheard telling the the New York USPIS agents at the court house:

“Nothing like the state of New York to come down here to Florida and make a political show.”

The Florida Marshals were very upset and told Kolfage:

“I don’t agree with the handling of this one bit, it’s 100% political!”

A retired Postal Inspector out of New York who was also a former US Marshal shared with us anonymously that when he arrested disabled individuals, he would schedule it and let the court know of the situation.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss came out a short time later and called all the men involved in building the Southern border wall ‘fraudsters’. These ‘fraudsters’ had claimed all donations for building the wall would be spent on the wall and they had the audacity of paying themselves for their expenses and work.

Of course, no victims of the ‘fraudsters’ abuse were identified or cited in the indictment. (It’s doubtful if anyone who gave to the border wall project gave a damn about Kolfage and others covering their work and expenses.)

Kolfage stated at the time:

I’ve taken direct hits from mortars fighting for my country overseas, now I’m taking mortars from a politically corrupted and weaponized judicial system who has made it their #1 goal to target all Trump associates. With reckless regard for the constitution they have set out on a mission to destroy people’s lives by intimidation through a weaponized mainstream media platform that regurgitates and tries defendants in the court of public opinion before facts are even known. This is not the type of freedom I raised my right hand to defend, this is totalitarianism to take political prisoners. They are coming after us for one reason, we embarrassed them, we proved that Americans wanted border security. ‘We the people’ then built the wall and cut off major human smuggling routes. We showed Americans that we can accomplish the “impossible” with a little good old fashioned hard work. Everything we accomplished went against the tainted beliefs of these socialists from NY who are after us. They want the permanent political class to stay in power. And in order to achieve that they need globalism and open borders to keep the power on their side. When the facts come out over the next few months they are going to have to drop this case; it’s that’s simple, this case is 100% TAINTED by political motivations. That’s why they timed it to the eve of the Republican National Convention, just as Steve Bannon was beginning to advise the Trump Campaign again.

Today the corrupt SDNY which doesn’t give a damn about justice celebrated sentencing Brian Kolfage to 4 years in prison.