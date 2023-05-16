Khmelnytskyi — Did Russia Vaporize Depleted Uranium Shells?

Russia’s aerial attack on the Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi is catching quite a bit of attention because of reports of a spike in Gamma rays following multiple, massive explosions. Educated speculation believes that the increase in Gamma radiation may be a consequence of Russian bombs blasting British supplied depleted uranium rounds into dust.

The photo above shows the intact weapons storage facility just outside Khmelnytskyi taken some time before the Russia strike. Khmelnytskyi sits 217 miles to the west of Kiev, which means these strikes were most likely carried out by cruise missiles, such as the Kinzhal or Iskander. These strikes also provide vivid proof that Ukraine’s anti-missile air defense system is non-existent or disabled in and around Khmelnytskyi.

Let’s look at some of the video evidence. There were at least three bombs that struck this weapons depot. The first strike comes at 4:29 am (see the first video below, which shows the three strikes). That strike apparently ignited secondary explosions from ammunition and explosives stored at the targeted facility. There is a second blast recorded at 5:07 am followed by a massive explosion at 6:10 am, resulting in a black mushroom cloud towering over Khmelnytskyi.

5:10 am 13 May

6:10 am 13 May 2023

The following photo shows the aftermath of the strikes. The big crater in the upper left hand part of the image obliterated a couple of buildings and forests. Maybe this attack, with multiple missiles, will kill the tired narrative that Russia has run out of missiles and is scraping the bottom of the barrel.

It is not clear whether or not depleted uranium shells were vaporized. What is certain is that Ukraine lost an enormous quantity of munitions of various types that cannot be easily or quickly replaced. It also is noteworthy that Russia has been carrying out these kinds of strikes, not all with the same level of success, at multiple sites throughout Ukraine for the last eight days. Whatever small advances Ukraine has managed on the flanks of Bakhmut, they do not compensate for the massive loss incurred at Khmelnytskyi. This is a graphic reminder to the Ukrainians west of Kiev that they are at war and that Ukrainian military facilities are not safe.