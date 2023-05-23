JUST IN: Trump’s ‘Hush Payment’ Trial to Begin Months Before 2024 Presidential Election

Trump will stand trial shortly before the 2024 election for ‘falsifying documents’ when making ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stormy Daniels.
President Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy.
Trump on Tuesday appeared in a New York court via video where Judge Merchan personally issued a protective order to the former president.
Judge Juan Merchan stopped just short of issuing a gag order.
Trump can speak about the case, however, he cannot publicly disclose evidence about the Stormy Daniels case, according to the protective order.
The judge also set a trial date in the hush payment case: March 25, 2024 – just months before the 2024 election.
Fox News reported:
On Tuesday, he appeared virtually on two big screens next to his attorney, Todd Blanche. During the hearing, Merchan asked Trump if he has a copy of the protective order.