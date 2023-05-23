GAG: Judge to Personally Order Trump Not to Disclose Evidence in Stormy ‘Hush Payment’ Case

Judge Juan Merchan on Tuesday will order Trump not to publicly disclose any details about the Stormy ‘hush payment’ case.

Trump will appear in a New York court via video where Judge Merchan is expected to personally issue the gag order to the former president.



Judge Merchan

Earlier this month the judge issued a gag order and blocked President Trump from posting about the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case on his social media.

The judge also barred Trump from viewing evidence in the Stormy case unless his lawyers are present.

Trump was charged with 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy in March.

Trump was placed under arrest ahead of his arraignment after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on junk charges related to ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal.

Juan Merchan, a far-left New York Supreme Court judge who previously donated to Joe Biden, threatened Trump with a gag order back in April.

The judge on Tuesday will personally order Trump not to publicly share any details about the Stormy Daniels case.

Reuters reported: