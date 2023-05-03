JUST IN: Judge Throws Out President Trump’s Lawsuit Against New York Times, Orders Him to Pay All Legal Fees – NY Times Gloats

A New York Supreme Court judge has dismissed President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the New York Times.

As a result of this defeat, Trump will have to pay all attorneys fees, legal expenses, and associated costs.

What a disgrace.

As the Daily Beast reported, Trump filed the lawsuit back in 2021. He alleged that the paper, three of its reporters, and his disgraced niece Mary Trump engaged in an “insidious plot” to obtain his private records for a story about his tax issues.

Jim Hoft previously revealed Trump’s allegations are indeed true. In addition, Mary is being used as a tool of the radical left to smear her uncle.

One example of this is her trying to sabotage President Trump’s attendance at his rally in Waco, Texas back in March.

Robert Reed, the “judge” presiding over the case, said Trump’s claims “fail as a matter of constitutional law.”

He continued:

Courts have “long recognized that reporters are entitled to engage in legal and ordinary news gathering activities without fear of tort liability due to First Amendment protections.

While the case against the Times’ “reporters” and the paper have been dismissed, the claims against his niece have not been ruled on yet.

A spokesperson for the Times openly gloated about the ruling in a statement to the Daily Beast.

The New York Times is pleased with the judge’s decision today. It is an important precedent reaffirming that the press is protected when it engages in routine newsgathering to obtain information of vital importance to the public.

Developing…