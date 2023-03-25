Epic Fail: “We Can Stop Him”, Unhinged Mary Trump Tries to Sabotage Attendance for Her Uncle President Trump’s Waco Rally

President Donald Trump’s unhinged niece Mary Trump, who has made a late-in-life career attacking her uncle, hatched a scheme this week to sabotage attendance at President Trump’s 2024 campaign kickoff rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday at the Waco Regional Airport.

Mary Trump is the embittered daughter of Fred Trump Jr., who passed away in 1981. Mary has become a minor celebrity in recent years by publishing two books trashing her uncle.

Mary Trump called on her 1,600,000 followers on Twitter to register to attend the Waco rally and then not show up, thereby denying seats to real Trump supporters.

It was a brilliant scheme thought up by the holder of a Ph.D. in clinical psychology–except that the rally is being held outdoors. At an airport. On a huge tarmac.

Mary posted on Thursday, several days after the rally had already been announced and was taking ticket requests:

Donald has a rally in Waco this Saturday. It’s a ploy to remind his cult of the infamous Waco siege of 1993, where an anti-government cult battled the FBI. Scores of people died. He wants the same violent chaos to rescue him from justice. But we can stop him. If we book the 50,000+ venue, we can make sure most of the seats are empty when the traitor takes the stage. We can no longer fail to hold powerful men accountable for their crimes against our country. 👇 Hit the link below—each mobile number can register up to two tickets per event, for free. It may not seem like a big deal, but everybody who does this will make a difference. Trust me…Let’s fill this venue with empty seats.

Let's fill this venue with empty seats.https://t.co/3tGSfan5iw — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 24, 2023

Mary’s original tweet has over 4 million views. Let’s see how her scheme to sabotage her uncle’s rally turned out:

Line to get in for the 5 p.m. CDT rally posted at 11:21 a.m. CDT by senior Trump advisor Jason Miller:

12:38 p.m.:

There’s never been anything like it in political history… Today’s President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ rally from Waco, TX, starts at 6pm ET/5pm CT! 💪 pic.twitter.com/TADMWHwl4w — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) March 25, 2023

1:55 p.m., view from the stage.

Politico’s Meredith McGraw, “The long and winding line to get into the Trump rally in Waco, TX and scenes from the MAGA marketplace outside the event”

The long and winding line to get into the Trump rally in Waco, TX and scenes from the MAGA marketplace outside the event: pic.twitter.com/W7ARlWIRQj — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 25, 2023

Heavy traffic getting in line for the rally:

MILES of traffic and THOUSANDS of people on every entry point into the #Trump rally in Waco. Don’t let the MSM fool you… zero chance Biden would ever pull this size crowd. #WacoRally pic.twitter.com/b1y9948ueQ — gBson (@FactsUcanSuckOn) March 25, 2023

Thousands were lined up before dawn for the rally.

Poor Mary.