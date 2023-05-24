Jordan Neely’s Uncle, Who Called for No Plea Deal for Daniel Penny, Arrested in NYC on Multiple Charges

You can’t make this up.

In a shocking turn of events, Christopher Neely, the uncle of Jordan Neely, was arrested after being found in possession of a knife and multiple stolen credit cards.

The 44-year-old suspect, who called for no plea deal in the case of Daniel Penny, the former Marine accused of using a fatal chokehold on his nephew, has found himself in a predicament involving criminal activity.

Christopher Neely, who had been wanted for a string of larcenies in Manhattan, was arrested late Monday night near the Port Authority Bus Terminal, according to Daily Mail.

Neely attempted to flee from the officer after he was confronted by a member of the NYPD’s pickpocket team. After a brief chase, police reportedly caught up to Neely, and Neely fought back, according to sources.

Upon searching, law enforcement discovered several stolen credit and debit cards and a gravity knife.

Authorities charged him with criminal possession of the stolen property, resisting arrest, bail jumping, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to the Daily Mail, Christopher Neely has a long criminal record that includes over 70 prior arrests. Additionally, he had two active warrants for his arrest at the time that he was apprehended on Monday.

The arrest of Christopher Neely raises questions about the family’s involvement in criminal activities and its potential impact on Jordan Neely’s case. The uncle’s arrest comes as a surprising revelation, given his vocal stance against plea deals in the ongoing legal proceedings.

This arrest comes just a day after Christopher Neely made headlines for calling no plea deal for the ex-Marine Daniel Penny accused of placing his nephew, Jordan Neely, in a fatal chokehold.

When asked about Penny’s release, he responded, “He needs to be prosecuted or he will do it again.”

He added, “It’s a smack in the face for Jordan’s family and the people of New York… has to be taught what he did was wrong.”

Jordan Neely is the homeless man who recently died on the New York City subway system while being restrained by other passengers.

Like his uncle, Jordan Neely has been arrested 42 times across the last decade and has a reputation for causing disturbances. He once pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping when he was caught dragging a 7-year-old girl down an Inwood street.