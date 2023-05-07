‘Dangerous Maniac’ – Jordan Neely Convicted for 4 Months for Attempting to Kidnap 7-Year-Old Girl in 2015

Jordan Neely is the homeless man who recently died on the New York City subway system while being restrained by other passengers.

The media and far-left Democrats have been working overtime to portray Neely as an innocent victim of murder.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating after a subway passenger died, apparently at the hands of a 24-year-old Marine veteran who used a chokehold to subdue him. 30-year-old Jordan Neely died from “compression of neck (chokehold)”

Bragg determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

However, Jordan Neely has been arrested numerous times and has a reputation for causing disturbances; he once pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping when he was caught dragging a 7-year-old girl down an Inwood street.

The New York Daily News reported:

Neely was arrested 42 times across the last decade, with his most recent bust in November 2021 for slugging a 67-year-old female stranger in the face as she exited a subway station in the East Village, cops said. The senior citizen suffered a broken nose and fractured orbital bone when she was knocked to the sidewalk, along with swelling and “substantial” head pain after hitting the ground. Neely eventually pleaded to felony assault and received 15 months in an alternative-to-incarceration program that, if completed, would have allowed him to plead to misdemeanor assault and get a conditional discharge. But a warrant was issued for his arrest on Feb. 23, when he skipped a court compliance court date where a judge was to be updated on whether he was meeting all the requirements of the program. On June 27, 2019, Neely was arrested for punching a 64-year-old man in the face during a fight in a Greenwich Village subway station, cops said. And he was busted in August 2015 for attempted kidnapping after he was seen dragging a 7-year-old girl down an Inwood street. He pled guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and was sentenced to four months in jail.

Newsweek reported more on this man’s troubled past:

Jordan Neely’s Criminal Record: Man Killed on Subway Had 42 Prior Arrests A New York City police spokesperson told Newsweek that Neely’s record has 42 prior arrests, dating between 2013 and 2021. They include four for alleged assault, while others involved accusations of transit fraud and criminal trespass. At the time of his death, Neely had one active warrant for an alleged assault in connection with a 2021 incident. Many of Neely’s arrests were for alleged violations of local law, the spokesperson said, and involved lower-level offenses such as having an open container of alcohol in public.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that journalist Andy Ngo, dug up a post on the internet forum Reddit, from nine years ago, which appears to be from a person who knew of Neely and warned people to avoid him.

The post reads in part:

Used to be all cool, dancing to MJ in the subway train, but as of late he’s become a maniac. Sometime in late Spring/early Summer I saw him in the train, his radio fucked up and he was angry as fuck, cursing and badmouthing commuters screaming “What the fuck are you looking at? Don’t fucking look at me! Ever since that day he’s just been a scary dude to me.

A post on Reddit from nine years ago warns the public about #JordanNeely. The man’s death after being restrained by passengers has ignited BLM rage because one of the passengers involved appears to be white. https://t.co/H2x7htqD8J pic.twitter.com/eHKarkHgj7 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 5, 2023

According to Ngo, more New Yorkers are speaking out about their experiences with the dangerous man.

“As the death of Jordan Neely has gone viral due to leftist & BLM misinformation, more New Yorkers are speaking out about their experiences with the dangerous man. One person says Neely tried to push them into the train tracks at the Broadway-Lafayette station. Neely had an arrest warrant for the assault of a 67-year-old woman at the time of his death & has a long arrest history,” Ngo tweeted.

As the death of #JordanNeely has gone viral due to leftist & BLM misinformation, more New Yorkers are speaking out about their experiences with the dangerous man. One person says Neely tried to push them into the train tracks at the Broadway-Lafayette station. Neely had an arrest… pic.twitter.com/PPNTGY4iUo — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 6, 2023

According to Jack Posobiec, “The US Marine Corps just doxxed the marine involved in the Jordan Neely incident”

Information Liberation reported: