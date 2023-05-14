Joe Biden Tells Black Students to “Stand Up Against White Supremacy” – Then This Unfortunate Video Resurfaces

Joe Biden on Saturday delivered the 2023 commencement address at Howard University.

Biden, being that he is a lifelong racist, made his speech about race.

Joe Biden falsely claimed the most dangerous threat to the US is ‘white supremacy.’

And everyone cheered.

“The most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy, and I’m not saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU…” Biden said.

WATCH:

RACISM: BIDEN at Howard University: "The most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy, and I'm not saying this because I'm at a Black HBCU…" pic.twitter.com/5RzEo3GtOt — @amuse (@amuse) May 13, 2023

But who is the white supremacist?

Unfortunately, for Joe Biden there is video of Old Joe delivering the eulogy and KKK Kleagle Senator Robert Byrd’s funeral.

They were very close.



Joe Biden eulogized KKK Senator Robert Byrd.

Here’s the video.



Cristina Laila added this 7 minute video of Joe Biden saying racist remarks in her report yesterday.

Is Joe Biden a racist? You tell us. pic.twitter.com/y4G1COcjhi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2022

The media won’t tell you this.