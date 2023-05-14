Joe Biden Tells Black Students to “Stand Up Against White Supremacy” – Then This Unfortunate Video Resurfaces

by

Joe Biden on Saturday delivered the 2023 commencement address at Howard University.

Biden, being that he is a lifelong racist, made his speech about race.

Joe Biden falsely claimed the most dangerous threat to the US is ‘white supremacy.’

And everyone cheered.

“The most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy, and I’m not saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU…” Biden said.

WATCH:

But who is the white supremacist?
Unfortunately, for Joe Biden there is video of Old Joe delivering the eulogy and KKK Kleagle Senator Robert Byrd’s funeral.
They were very close.


Joe Biden eulogized KKK Senator Robert Byrd.

Here’s the video.

Cristina Laila added this 7 minute video of Joe Biden saying racist remarks in her report yesterday.

The media won’t tell you this.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
