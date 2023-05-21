Joe Biden Is Preparing to Provide US F-16 FIghter Jets to Ukraine – World War III Can’t Come Fast Enough for These Elites



Bakhmut, Ukraine on Saturday.

Joe Biden is preparing to supply fighters for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He wants more war.

This is a serious escalation in the War in Ukraine and it comes on the same day that Russia captured Bakhmut, an important base in eastern Ukraine.



F16

Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says providing the F-16s will PREVENT World War III.

It doesn’t work that way Jake. This is called an escalation in the war with Russia. And, of course, there are no Ukrainian pilots who can fly the US planes.

Lindsey Graham must be giddy tonight following the news.

NBC News reported: