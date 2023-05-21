Joe Biden Is Preparing to Provide US F-16 FIghter Jets to Ukraine – World War III Can’t Come Fast Enough for These Elites

Bakhmut, Ukraine on Saturday.
Joe Biden is preparing to supply fighters for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
He wants more war.
This is a serious escalation in the War in Ukraine and it comes on the same day that Russia captured Bakhmut, an important base in eastern Ukraine.
F16
Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says providing the F-16s will PREVENT World War III.
It doesn’t work that way Jake. This is called an escalation in the war with Russia. And, of course, there are no Ukrainian pilots who can fly the US planes.
Lindsey Graham must be giddy tonight following the news.
NBC News reported:
America and its allies plan to provide F-16s to Ukraine — although the fighter jets may not necessarily come directly from the United States — as part of a long-term effort to strengthen the country’s security, a senior Biden administration official said Friday.
The timing for when Ukraine will receive the fighter jets — and which countries will provide them — remains unclear, but the official said the planes would not be used for Ukraine’s upcoming counteroffensive against Russia. In the coming months, the U.S. and its allies “will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide, and who will provide them,” the official said. The news comes as President Joe Biden on Friday informed leaders of leading industrialized nations that the U.S. will support efforts to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.
“Discussions about improving the Ukrainian air force reflect our long-term commitment to Ukraine’s self-defense,” the senior administration official said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on the U.S. to provide F-16s, but Biden had so far refused the requests.