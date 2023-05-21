Joe Biden in Damage Control – Attempts to Paint Losing Bakhmut, Ukraine as a Loss for Russia at G7 Meetings



Russian forces took control of Bakhmut, Ukraine on Saturday.

Russians raised their flag and took video of their hard fought victory in Eastern Ukraine.

On Sunday morning Joe Biden held a press conference with Ukrainian President Zelensky who is eager to fight on despite the crippling loss.

The Biden regime, uniparty, and globalists are right there with him.

Watch Joe Biden attempt so spin this loss suggesting Russia lost 100,000 soldiers in the battle for Bakhmut.

Does anyone believe this?

Biden announced the losses of the Russian army in Artyomovsk

Russia has suffered losses in Bakhmut about a hundred thousand people, said US President Biden. pic.twitter.com/dzTI8Lg76H — Spriter (@Spriter99880) May 21, 2023

Maybe the Biden regime is pushing fake news?