Joe Biden in Damage Control – Attempts to Paint Losing Bakhmut, Ukraine as a Loss for Russia at G7 Meetings

by


Russian forces took control of Bakhmut, Ukraine on Saturday.

Russians raised their flag and took video of their hard fought victory in Eastern Ukraine.

On Sunday morning Joe Biden held a press conference with Ukrainian President Zelensky who is eager to fight on despite the crippling loss.

The Biden regime, uniparty, and globalists are right there with him.

Watch Joe Biden attempt so spin this loss suggesting Russia lost 100,000 soldiers in the battle for Bakhmut.

Does anyone believe this?

Maybe the Biden regime is pushing fake news?

Seymour Hersh: Poland and Baltic Countries Secretly Urging Zelensky to End War With Russia – Biden Is Receiving Incomplete Information on the Conflict in the Ukraine

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.