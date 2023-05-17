Seymour Hersh: Poland and Baltic Countries Secretly Urging Zelensky to End War With Russia – Biden Is Receiving Incomplete Information on the Conflict in the Ukraine

After revealing first-hand the US-led operation that blew up the Nordstream II pipelines, Pulitzer prize Winning journalist Seymour Hersh has a new explosive Substack article on the situation in Ukraine, regarding both the faulty information flow in the Biden administration, and a surprising development in Eastern Europe that could greatly impact the development of the 15-month long military conflict.

The pentagon leaks revealed how Ukraine’s Zelensky wants to attack further inside the Russian territory. But

Citing intelligence sources, Hersh states that his desire to take the war to Russia “may not be clear to the [US] president and senior foreign policy aides in the White House, but it is to those in the American intelligence community who have found it difficult to get their intelligence and their assessments a hearing in the Oval Office.”

TASS reported:

“US President Joe Biden is getting incomplete intelligence about the Ukrainian conflict, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote on his website.

‘I have been told that some of the better intelligence about the war does not reach the president, through no fault of those who prepare the often contrary assessments’, he said.

Biden is said to rely on briefings and other materials prepared by Avril Haines, director of National Intelligence. ‘She has spent much of her career working for Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, whose ties to Biden and agreement with him on matters pertaining to Russia and China go back decades’.”

Besides the worrying lack of crucial information reaching the decision-making levels of US government, the new article by Hersh also reveals a promising development in Easter Europe.

“[…] Something else is cooking, as some in the American intelligence community know and have reported in secret, at the instigation of government officials at various levels in Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Estonia, Czechoslovakia, and Latvia. These countries are all allies of Ukraine and declared enemies of Vladimir Putin.

This group is led by Poland, whose leadership no longer fears the Russian army because its performance in Ukraine has left the glow of its success at Stalingrad during the Second World War in tatters.

[The group of countries] has been quietly urging Zelensky to find a way to end the war — even by resigning himself, if necessary — and to allow the process of rebuilding his nation to get under way. Zelensky is not budging, according to intercepts and other data known inside the Central Intelligence Agency, but he is beginning to lose the private support of his neighbors.”

One of the main reasons why Eastern European countries want the conflict to end is ‘more than five million Ukrainians’ who fled to neighboring countries. “The regional refugee crisis will not be resolved until a peace agreement is concluded.”

Hersh also points out that even CIA director William Burns is changing his tune on the Ukraine.