Jim Jordan Vows Scrutiny of Durham Report Findings – Threatens to Cut FBI Funding and Reopen Hillary Clinton Investigation (VIDEO)

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) announced on Sunday that the committee would closely examine individuals mentioned in the recently released Durham report.

Jordan emphasized that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to potential investigations, even going as far as threatening to cut FBI funding and reopen investigations related to Hillary Clinton and others.

“The Durham Report comes out and tells us that the FBI had no probable cause, no predicate, no evidence whatsoever, and yet they launch into an investigation of President Trump and his campaign,” Jordan told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

“I think the Durham Report’s best line was, “failed in their fundamental mission of fidelity to the law.” They didn’t follow the law.”

“What we’re going to have to do is say, hey, FBI, you can’t use federal tax dollars. You can’t use the American tax dollars for this kind of activity. We got to limit how they spend the money, maybe even limit them,” said Jordan when asked how to fix the FBI’s abuse of authority.

Regarding claims that Hillary Clinton was taking money from foreigners for her Clinton Global Initiative, Jordan said, “We’re going to talk with our lawyers. We’re going to talk with Speaker McCarthy on where we proceed from here.”

Adding”In fact, are there people that were highlighted in the Durham investigation and the Durham Report that we need to talk to on the Judiciary Committee? We’re going to give that a good, hard look, but nothing is off the table.”

WATCH:

Special Counsel John Durham released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016.

“Neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation,” Durham wrote in a 300-plus page report sent to Congress.

According to John Durham’s report, Hillary Clinton’s plan to link Trump’s campaign to Russia was briefed by former CIA Director John Brennan to Barack Obama and Joe Biden in August 2016.

The FBI suddenly dropped FOUR investigations into Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation ahead of the 2016 election.

The FBI was investigating claims the Clinton Foundation was a hub of “criminal activity,” according to a review by The New York Post.

It turns out the FBI investigations into the Clintons were all for show.

TGP reported earlier Biden’s corrupt Justice Department shut down their ‘investigation’ into the Clinton Foundation in August 2021, according to FOIA documents obtained by the New York Times.

The FBI then ‘returned’ or destroyed all of the evidence.