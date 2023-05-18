AP Reporter Blasts State Department After They Added MANDATORY Pronouns Onto “From” Line on State Dept Emails – *Updated* (VIDEO)

Our enemies are laughing at us.

AP reporter Matt Lee blasted Deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel after mandatory pronouns were added to the “from” line on the Department’s emails.

Matt Lee is known for having heated exchanges with the State Department spokespeople.


Matt Lee

He previously went off on the former spox Ned Price after the Biden Regime claimed Russia was planning a false flag as a pretext to invade Ukraine.

Matt Lee went off after Biden’s State Department added mandatory pronouns to the Department’s emails.

Vedant Patel was not prepared.

He was left stuttering as Matt Lee pressed him on why the mandatory pronouns were added to the “from” line.

“This is not an optional thing. … But the problem is that a lot of them or at least some of them so far, as I’ve been able to tell, are wrong! They’re giving the wrong pronouns! So men are being identified as women and women as men…. It’s ridiculous!” Matt Lee said.

Vedant Patel said he was unaware of the pronouns.

What a joke.

WATCH:

UPDATE: After being exposed, the State Department claimed the pronoun change was “unintentional.”

“This change was unintentional and the bureau is working to correct this immediately,” the State Department Spox said.

