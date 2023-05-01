“Is Your Dad Doing a Disservice For Not Recognizing His Grandchild?” – Reporters Shout Questions at Deadbeat Hunter Biden as He Exits Court (VIDEO)

Hunter Biden on Monday appeared in court to lower his child support payments to the mother of his 4-year-old lovechild.

A paternity test confirmed Hunter Biden indeed fathered a child with former DC stripper, Lunden Roberts.

Hunter’s daughter, Navy Joan, is now 4 years old and he has yet to meet her.

Joe Biden still hasn’t even acknowledged his own granddaughter.

Reporters shouted questions at Hunter after he slipped out the back entrance of the court.

“Hunter, is your dad doing a disservice for not recognizing his grandchild?” a Fox News reporter shouted.

VIDEO:

In 2019 Joe Biden lashed out Peter Doocy for asking him about Hunter’s daughter.

VIDEO:

.@JoeBiden gets angry at a reporter for asking about the court filing showing that his son, Hunter Biden, fathered a child to a woman in Arkansas.

pic.twitter.com/LTIj4BkxyJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 21, 2019

Last week Joe Biden snubbed his 4-year-old granddaughter during a meet and greet at the White House.