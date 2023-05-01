Hunter Biden Appears Before Judge For Hearing to Lower Child Support Payments – Opening the Door for Examination of His Financials

Hunter Biden on Monday appeared in court to lower his child support payments to the mother of his 4-year-old lovechild.

A paternity test confirmed Hunter Biden indeed fathered a child with former DC stripper, Lunden Roberts.

Hunter’s daughter, Navy Joan, is now 4 years old and he has yet to meet her.

Joe Biden still hasn’t even acknowledged his own granddaughter.

In fact, Joe Biden lashed out at Peter Doocy for asking him about Hunter’s daughter.

.@JoeBiden gets angry at a reporter for asking about the court filing showing that his son, Hunter Biden, fathered a child to a woman in Arkansas.

Lunden Roberts last week blasted Hunter Biden for trying to lower his child support payments.

Roberts’ lawyer last week demanded Hunter Biden be thrown in jail until he handed over his financials.

“Mr. Biden claims to be nothing more than a Yale educated attorney/artist who is somewhat financially destitute and needs his child support adjusted,” Roberts’ attorney, Clinton Lancaster, wrote in a 12-page motion last week. “However, for an artist living on meager means, Mr. Biden is living lavishly.”

“He travels the world on the safest and most comfortable airplane in existence — Air Force One,” Lancaster added.

Hunter Biden was spotted walking into the Arkansas court through a back entrance on Monday.

