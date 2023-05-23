“I’m Gonna Chop You Up!” – NYC College Professor Who Cursed Out Pro-Life Students Holds Machete to New York Post Reporter’s Neck (VIDEO)

A New York City professor who went viral for vandalizing a pro-life table at Hunter College and cursing out students, held a machete to a reporter’s neck.

Adjunct professor Shellyne Rodriguez was seen in a video published on Monday by Students for Life America, accusing the two students of being “triggering” and exhibiting “violent” behavior.

“You’re not educating shi-t, this is f-cking propaganda,” Rodriguez says in the video, “What are you going to do like anti-trans next?”

PROFESSOR GONE WILD: Pro-abortion professor Shellyne Rodriquez curses at pro-life students and vandalizes table at Hunter College. pic.twitter.com/QNspuXB4KK — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) May 17, 2023

Shellyne Rodriguez on Tuesday held a machete to a New York Post reporter’s neck and threatened to “chop” him up.

A New York Post reporter knocked on the door to Shellyne Rodriguez’s NYC apartment on Tuesday.

The aggressive pro-abortion professor flipped out and threatened the reporter.

“Get the f*ck away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!” she shouted.

“Get the f*ck away from my door! Get the f*ck away from my door!” she shouted before slamming her front door.

According to the New York Post, the professor followed the reporter and cameraman outside and threatened them.

The Post reporter and photographer immediately left the apartment building, but an armed Rodriguez quickly followed and accosted them outside.

“If I see you on this block one more f–king time, you’re gonna …,” Rodriguez said, while still wielding the implement. “Get the f–k off the block! Get the f–k out of here, yo!” The professor briefly chased The Post’s photographer down the street to his car before coming back to kick the reporter in the shins. She finally retreated into her building just moments later. Vince DiMiceli, a spokesman for Hunter College, told The Post the school was “outraged” by the footage of Rodriguez wielding the machete. “We will take swift and appropriate action,” he said without elaborating.

WATCH: