Illegal Immigrants Get Free Smartphones Paid for by US Taxpayers – Some Do Not Have Court Dates Until 2035 (VIDEO)

As of today, Friday, the Title 42 border protection order has officially expired, and the United States is preparing for a record-breaking flood of illegal immigrants at the southern border.

On Thursday, independent journalist Tayler Hansen shared a video on Twitter showing illegal aliens using U.S. taxpayer-funded cell phones after they were given court dates.

Brownsville, TX: Migrants open their DHS packets and use their government issued cell phones after being processed and receiving court dates. Some migrants have shown me that their court dates are as far out as 2027.@TPostMillennial pic.twitter.com/Num7HnHagi — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) May 12, 2023

In 2022, the Biden regime reportedly issued over 300,000 smartphones to illegal aliens as part of the .

According to ICE, smartphones cost taxpayers , per ABC News.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) claimed the phones’ facial recognition, GPS tracking, and voice-identifying features are used to keep track of new illegal immigrants while they wait for their court dates.

According to Hansen, some of the illegal immigrants’ court dates reportedly won’t be until 2027.

New York Post reported that some illegal immigrants were given court dates set as late as 2032 and 2035 in Chicago and Florida.

Multiple migrants within the same group received court dates for 2026 and 2027.@TPostMillennial pic.twitter.com/bB5mOKlkLj — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) May 12, 2023

Some illegal immigrants, according to freelance photojournalist Rebecca Brannon, have been handed bus tickets to the state where they have a sponsor or family member currently living.

After a brief initial processing, migrants are given papers for a notice to appear – most court dates I’ve seen are dated in 2027 – FOUR YEARS from now. Some are also given new phones and a bus ticket to a state where they’ve provided an address of a sponsor or family already… pic.twitter.com/HtrZyX7PFH — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) May 11, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported Thursday that a federal judge blocked the Biden regime from releasing migrants without setting court dates.

This comes after the Biden regime sent out a lawless memo allowing illegal invaders to run wild inside the country on parole.

Blocking the releases, according to the Biden regime, would result in “catastrophic” numbers for CBP, with 45,000 migrants in custody by the end of the month.