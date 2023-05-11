HERE WE GO: Biden Regime Green-Lights Release of Illegal Aliens into the United States with “Legally Questionable” Memo – Thousands More Arrive to Storm the Border (VIDEO)

The Biden Regime is determined to inflict as much pain on law-abiding Americans as possible as thousands more arrive to storm the border.

Instead of enforcing immigration laws, Fox News reports the head of the Biden’s Border Patrol sent out a lawless memo allowing illegal invaders to run wild inside the country on parole.

As Fox News notes, illegal migrants under a parole release are rapidly released into the country, do not get an alien registration number and do not receive a court date.

The memo also claims that this applies only “if” agents face overcrowding and illegal aliens must make an appointment with ICE or request a notice to appear by mail. But how likely does one think this will be enforced?

We also can certain overcrowding at immigration facilities is certain to happen once Title 42 is null and void. Just take a look at this horde of invaders lining up yesterday:

NEW: Stunning footage from our drone team shows an enormous amount of clothing & trash dumped by migrants at the edge of the river after they cross illegally into Brownsville in this spot. Mixed in, you will find IDs/paperwork from around the world, & Mexican humanitarian visas. pic.twitter.com/UnEwPK62Ni — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 11, 2023

Here is another video showing THOUSANDS of Haitians lining up in Reynosa this afternoon ready to storm the border.

NEW: Thousands of Haitians have gathered in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, across from McAllen, TX, ahead of Title 42’s expiration at midnight. Here, they are being informed about the changes that will take place after Title 42 is no longer in effect. pic.twitter.com/0gZwOBZU9X — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 11, 2023

President Donald Trump was probably not exaggerating last night when he said up to 15 million illegal aliens could stream into America after Title 42 expires tonight.

Fox News even admits this new memo granting parole to illegal invaders is “legally questionable” (it is illegal).

The use of parole is legally questionable, with critics arguing it is not supposed to be used to wave in thousands of migrants. The state of Florida successfully sued the Biden administration in March to block a similar policy — “Parole + ATD.” On Thursday, Fox Digital reported that Florida sued this week over the latest plan to release migrants into the U.S. interior, saying it is “materially identical” to the policy that the federal court enjoined. The judge has given the Biden administration a 4pm deadline Thursday to respond to the request for a temporary restraining order, adding that it appears the administration is “preparing to flout” the court’s order.

Disgraced Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas continues to lie, claiming illegal migrants are being misled by smugglers

Smugglers care only about profit, not people. They do not care about you or your well-being. Do not believe their lies, do not risk your life and your life savings only to be removed from the United States, if and when you arrive here.

On the contrary, the invaders know the Biden Regime will welcome them with open arms because this has been the policy since Day One.

American will continue to pay the price until the Regime is removed from power.