Illegal Alien Released by Biden Regime Charged with Brutally Raping Alabama Teen Girl

by
Grevi Geovani Rivera Zavala (Autauga County Sheriff’s Office)

An illegal alien, released by Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) into the United States at the southern border, has been charged with the brutal rape of a teenage girl in Alabama. The shocking case has sparked outrage and raised concerns about public safety and the enforcement of immigration laws.

Last week, a 29-year-old illegal immigrant from Honduras, Grevi Geovani Rivera Zavala, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape of a teen, WSFA reported.

The incident happened on a Saturday evening at a restaurant on Cobbs Ford Road, according to a deposition. The girl informed police that Rivera Zavala dragged her into a women’s bathroom stall, held her down, and raped her.

The incident has fueled criticism of the Biden regime’s immigration policies, which have led to a weakening of border security and a lack of sufficient measures to address the issue of criminal illegal aliens. The policies implemented by the regime have prioritized leniency and limited enforcement, potentially endangering American citizens.

Breitbart reported:

“This rape never should have happened,” Autauga County District Attorney CJ Robinson told local media of the incident, noting that Zavala was an illegal alien who first arrived at the southern border in November 2021 using a fake name.

Despite having a criminal record in Honduras, Zavala was apprehended, processed, and quickly released into the U.S. interior by Biden’s DHS — ending up in Prattville, Alabama, to work in the local construction industry, illegally.

“We’re not interested in negotiating with the feds,” Robinson said of keeping Zavala in local custody. “They can take custody of his body when [Department of Corrections] is done with him. We aren’t going to negotiate for a lesser charge so the feds can deport him.”

Zavala remains in the Autauga County Jail without bail.

On Thursday, Greene announced impeachment articles against Joe Biden for failing to secure our border and protect national security.

“Joe Biden has deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border,” said Greene during the press conference.”

“[He] allowed approximately 6 million illegals from over 170 countries to invade our country, deprived border patrol of the necessary resources and policies sufficient to protect our country. And his administration has willfully refused to maintain operational control as required by the law. He has allowed fentanyl, the number one killer of Americans between the age of 18 and 45, to overwhelmingly flood into our country and kill around 300 Americans every single day.”

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.