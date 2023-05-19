Illegal Alien Released by Biden Regime Charged with Brutally Raping Alabama Teen Girl

An illegal alien, released by Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) into the United States at the southern border, has been charged with the brutal rape of a teenage girl in Alabama. The shocking case has sparked outrage and raised concerns about public safety and the enforcement of immigration laws.

Last week, a 29-year-old illegal immigrant from Honduras, Grevi Geovani Rivera Zavala, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape of a teen, WSFA reported.

The incident happened on a Saturday evening at a restaurant on Cobbs Ford Road, according to a deposition. The girl informed police that Rivera Zavala dragged her into a women’s bathroom stall, held her down, and raped her.

The incident has fueled criticism of the Biden regime’s immigration policies, which have led to a weakening of border security and a lack of sufficient measures to address the issue of criminal illegal aliens. The policies implemented by the regime have prioritized leniency and limited enforcement, potentially endangering American citizens.

REPORT: Illegal alien criminal set free by Biden charged with brutally raping Alabama teen girl. Biden’s mass release policy is a war on Americans. House must use appropriations process to prohibit all releases of illegals — and Mayorkas must be impeached. https://t.co/9RozytpDdW — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 18, 2023

Breitbart reported:

“This rape never should have happened,” Autauga County District Attorney CJ Robinson told local media of the incident, noting that Zavala was an illegal alien who first arrived at the southern border in November 2021 using a fake name. Despite having a criminal record in Honduras, Zavala was apprehended, processed, and quickly released into the U.S. interior by Biden’s DHS — ending up in Prattville, Alabama, to work in the local construction industry, illegally. “We’re not interested in negotiating with the feds,” Robinson said of keeping Zavala in local custody. “They can take custody of his body when [Department of Corrections] is done with him. We aren’t going to negotiate for a lesser charge so the feds can deport him.” Zavala remains in the Autauga County Jail without bail.

On Thursday, Greene announced impeachment articles against Joe Biden for failing to secure our border and protect national security.

“Joe Biden has deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border,” said Greene during the press conference.”

“[He] allowed approximately 6 million illegals from over 170 countries to invade our country, deprived border patrol of the necessary resources and policies sufficient to protect our country. And his administration has willfully refused to maintain operational control as required by the law. He has allowed fentanyl, the number one killer of Americans between the age of 18 and 45, to overwhelmingly flood into our country and kill around 300 Americans every single day.”