House Republicans to Hit Blinken with Contempt Charge For Refusing to Turn Over Afghanistan Withdrawal Memo

Top House Republicans are likely to hit Secretary of State Antony Blinken with a contempt charge for refusing to turn over an Afghanistan withdrawal memo.
Antony Blinken is refusing to hand over an Afghanistan withdrawal memo that warned Americans of the deteriorating situation in the country. The Biden regime did not heed the warning and thousands of Americans and green card holders were eventually abandoned in the country.
Rep. McCaul last week warned that Congress would take legal action against Blinken.
Blinken will be the first Secretary of State in US history to face a contempt charge.
McCaul, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Fox News he will likely introduce the contempt charge on May 24 and bring it to a full House floor vote in June.
Fox News reported:
Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, plans to move forward with a contempt of Congress charge against Secretary of State Antony Blinken this month.
Blinken has refused to comply with a series of subpoenas from McCaul, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee. McCaul plans to introduce the contempt charge on May 24, and it will likely proceed to the House floor on a party-line vote by early June, his office told Fox News.
“I don’t take this lightly because a secretary of State’s never been held in contempt by Congress before,” McCaul told Fox News Monday evening. “And I think the secretary realizes that and the gravity. They probably prefer not to go down this route as well. But if they do not comply, we’re prepared to move forward next week with a markup for resolution of contempt.”
Even if passed by the House, the contempt charge would largely be a symbolic move, as President Biden’s Justice Department would likely decline to prosecute the case.