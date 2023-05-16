House Republicans to Hit Blinken with Contempt Charge For Refusing to Turn Over Afghanistan Withdrawal Memo

Top House Republicans are likely to hit Secretary of State Antony Blinken with a contempt charge for refusing to turn over an Afghanistan withdrawal memo.

Antony Blinken is refusing to hand over an Afghanistan withdrawal memo that warned Americans of the deteriorating situation in the country. The Biden regime did not heed the warning and thousands of Americans and green card holders were eventually abandoned in the country.

Rep. McCaul last week warned that Congress would take legal action against Blinken.

Blinken will be the first Secretary of State in US history to face a contempt charge.

McCaul, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Fox News he will likely introduce the contempt charge on May 24 and bring it to a full House floor vote in June.

Fox News reported: