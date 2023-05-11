Antony Blinken is quite possibly the most corrupt and ineffective Secretary of State in US history.
** Tony Blinken organized the effort by 51 intel leaders to lie about Hunter Biden’s laptop being a Russian operation. They all knew with certainty that this was not true.
** Following the 2020 presidential debate where Joe Biden mentioned the fraudulent letter signed by the 51 intel leaders, the Biden campaign called Morell to thank him.
** Antony Blinken was caught committing perjury after he lied about his contacts with Hunter Biden in congressional testimony.
** Antony Blinken served as director at the UPenn Biden Center where Joe Biden hid classified documents.
** Antony Blinken is refusing to hand over an Afghanistan withdrawal memo that warned Americans of the deteriorating situation in the country. The Biden regime did not heed the warning and thousands of Americans and green card holders were eventually abandoned in the country.
The Daily Mail reported:
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul is preparing his committee to move forward with a contempt of Congress charge against Secretary of State Antony Blinken as soon as May 24 after the State Department is expected to blow past a deadline to hand over a key document related to the August 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal.
The committee is specifically seeking a classified dissenting cable that U.S. State Department employees sent prior to the Taliban’s takeover on July 13, 2021. The cable warned about a ‘deteriorating’ security situation’ and urged the immediate evacuation of allies, a warning that the Biden administration did not heed, say Republicans.
Blinken is expected to miss the deadline of 6pm ET Thursday May 11 to hand over the document or legal proceedings would be immediately started against him.
McCaul told DailyMail.com Thursday that the proceedings could begin as soon as May 24.