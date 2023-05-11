Congress to Take Legal Action Against Corrupt Secretary of State – After Antony Blinken REFUSES to Turn Over Afghanistan Withdrawal memo

Antony Blinken is quite possibly the most corrupt and ineffective Secretary of State in US history.

** Tony Blinken organized the effort by 51 intel leaders to lie about Hunter Biden’s laptop being a Russian operation. They all knew with certainty that this was not true.

** Following the 2020 presidential debate where Joe Biden mentioned the fraudulent letter signed by the 51 intel leaders, the Biden campaign called Morell to thank him.

** Antony Blinken was caught committing perjury after he lied about his contacts with Hunter Biden in congressional testimony.

** Antony Blinken served as director at the UPenn Biden Center where Joe Biden hid classified documents.

** Antony Blinken is refusing to hand over an Afghanistan withdrawal memo that warned Americans of the deteriorating situation in the country. The Biden regime did not heed the warning and thousands of Americans and green card holders were eventually abandoned in the country.

The Daily Mail reported: