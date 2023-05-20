Hollywood Rapper Ice Cube Suggests Black Americans Should Ditch Democrat Party if Nothing Changes (VIDEO)

Renowned rapper and Hollywood actor Ice Cube has made headlines once again, this time for his bold statement urging black Americans to reconsider their allegiance to the Democrat Party.

Ice Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, recently appeared on the Full Send Podcast with hosts Kyle Forgeard and Steiny Steinberg.

Ice Cube’s advocacy for change within the Black community has not gone unnoticed. He has worked to bridge the gap between politicians and the grassroots movements. Among his several projects is the policy proposal document “Contract with Black America.”

Back in 2020, Ice Cube was criticized for working with then-President Trump on his plan for black Americans.

Ice Cube tweeted in defense of his partnership with Trump, “Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

During the interview, Kyle Forgeard asked how Ice Cube felt about the backlash he received as a Hollywood star for his association with then-President Trump.

“I mean, I never supported Trump or Biden,” said Ice Cube. “I never asked to speak to the Republicans or the Democrats.”

“I created a document called the “Contract with Black America” that spelled out a lot of different issues that we believe were the reason why it was so much unrest after George Floyd was killed. I released the document and everybody wanted to talk to me, the Republicans asked to talk to me and the Democrats. I went to talk to both of them about the Contract.”

Ice Cube claims that the Republicans were eager to implement some provisions of the contract, while the Democrats have chosen to ignore him until after the election.

“The Republicans asked if could they implement some things from the Contract into their proposal? And I said the document was open for anybody to use in any way they desired. So if they just want to use it for educational purposes, they could. If they wanted to add more paragraphs or more ideas to it, they could. If they wanted to use it to get a law change, they could. So I didn’t mind them using it. I met with the Democrats. The Democrats said, we like 90% of what’s in there, and we’ll talk to you after the election about it.”

Speaking to Full Send Podcast, Ice Cube emphasized the need for actual results and called on his fellow Black Americans to reevaluate their political loyalties.

“There’s, like a stigma amongst the African American community to Republicans and stuff like that. I don’t know what’s going on in the African American community when it comes to that. You know what I mean? Black people have supported Democrats overwhelmingly for 50, 60 years, and nothing has changed. So something’s got to change.”

🔥 Ice Cube on the Black Community Being Loyal to the Democrat Party: ‘Something’s Gotta Change’ “I released the [Contract With Black America] and…the Republicans asked could they implement some things from the Contract into their proposal…The Democrats said we like 90% of… pic.twitter.com/bUCWB4zj8m — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 19, 2023

Ice Cube also made a headline after he turned down a $9 million deal because he refused to take the COVID shot.

