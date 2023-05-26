Hillary Clinton Claims to Know More About Putin Than The CIA

Hillary Clinton recently sat down at the FT Weekend Festival and claimed she knew more about Putin than the CIA.

Clinton shared with the FT Festival Panel that when she was the Secretary of State, President Putin shared a story about his parents that even the CIA had no knowledge about.

Clinton said that Putin’s father, Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin, rescued his mother from a pile of bodies during the siege of Leningrad.

The Former Secretary of State claimed that after Putin told her the story she went back to the entourage she was with, which included CIA agents, and shared the new information but discovered the CIA officers never heard the story before.

Per IB Times:

Speaking at a wide-ranging interview at the FT Weekend Festival, Clinton said Putin shared with her how his father, Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin, rescued his mother, Maria Ivanovna Putina, from a pile of bodies during a war and nursed her back to health prior to his birth. “He said, ‘You know, my father was on the frontlines during the siege [of Leningrad]. And he would have to be there for three days…. As my father was walking by the pile of bodies, he looks down and he sees my mother’s foot. He ran over and he was pulling what he thought to be the body of his wife,'” Clinton shared in the interview. “So his father took the woman’s body and she wasn’t dead. He took her back to the apartment and nursed her back to health. And then after the war, Putin was born,” she continued. Clinton later said she shared Putin’s story with her team and found out that no one, not even the CIA and U.S. Ambassador to Russia Mike McFaul, knew about the incident between the Russian leader’s parents.

Clinton also claimed in that Putin spoke to her in English during the meeting.

Hillary stated “He also was speaking English to me, which he pretends he doesn’t know or understand.”

While being interviewed by a different panel at the FT Festival, Clinton stated Joe Biden’s age is a real issue.

