Hillary Clinton Says Joe Biden’s Age is a Legitimate Issue (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton over the weekend said Joe Biden’s age is a legitimate issue during comments at the Financial Times Weekend Festival in DC.

It’s not just Biden’s age (he will be 81 in November) – it’s his declining mental faculties.

“There was that heart-stopping moment when he almost fell over coming down the stairs a day or two ago,” Financial Times editor Edward Luce said to Hillary Clinton. “He didn’t use a railing, and Jill wasn’t there with him.

Biden slipped on concrete steps while he was in Japan for the G7 Summit.

“Every time that happens, your heart is in your mouth because these things could be consequential. Is that a concern?” he asked Hillary.

“It’s a concern for anyone. We’ve had presidents who had fallen before who were a lot younger, and people didn’t go into heart palpitations,” Hillary said.

“But his age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it,” Clinton said.

VIDEO: