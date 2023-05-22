Hillary Clinton Says Joe Biden’s Age is a Legitimate Issue (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton over the weekend said Joe Biden’s age is a legitimate issue during comments at the Financial Times Weekend Festival in DC.

It’s not just Biden’s age (he will be 81 in November) – it’s his declining mental faculties.

“There was that heart-stopping moment when he almost fell over coming down the stairs a day or two ago,” Financial Times editor Edward Luce said to Hillary Clinton. “He didn’t use a railing, and Jill wasn’t there with him.

Biden slipped on concrete steps while he was in Japan for the G7 Summit.

Credit: Daily Mail

“Every time that happens, your heart is in your mouth because these things could be consequential. Is that a concern?” he asked Hillary.

“It’s a concern for anyone. We’ve had presidents who had fallen before who were a lot younger, and people didn’t go into heart palpitations,” Hillary said.

“But his age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it,” Clinton said.

VIDEO:

