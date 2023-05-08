Highly Respected Ex-Prosecutor Brought “Explosive” Joe Biden Bribery Allegations Involving Foreign Nationals to Department of Justice in 2018 – DOJ Ignored Allegations and Retaliated Against Prosecutor in a Very Sinister Way

Jim Hoft reported on Wednesday that Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) sent letters to the FBI, demanding the bureau to produce an unclassified record of an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national.

On Sunday, a New York Post report revealed that “explosive” bribery allegations involving Joe Biden and foreign nationals were brought to the Department of Justice back in 2018.

This was two years before very similar allegations against the Biden were made by the whistleblower now talking to the House Oversight Committee.

On Wednesday, The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft reported that Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) sent letters to the FBI, demanding the bureau to produce an unclassified record of an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national.

According to Just the News, Bud Cummins, a former federal prosecutor, reported the bribery allegations involving Biden and foreign nationals to then-New York US Attorney Geoff Berman on Oct. 4, 2018. Cummins claimed in an email that he had evidence that Joe Biden had “exercised influence to protect” his son’s Ukrainian employer “in exchange for payments to Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, and Joe Biden.”

The email revealed that that Ukraine’s then-Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko wanted to travel to the United States to meet Berman. Once arriving, he could produce and could produce two witnesses to back up his claims about the Biden Crime Family.

But Berman completely ignored the email according to the Daily Mail. Then the corrupt DOJ retaliated in a very sinister way.

On December 9, 2019 federal prosecutors seized data from Cummins’ iPhone with a grand jury subpoena to Apple. The New York Post notes this happened right in the middle of President Trump’s first impeachment trial.

Cummins received the notice late last year, three years after federal authorities first seized his data.

Here is the link to the Apple notice first obtained by Just The News:

NOTICE REGARDING REQUEST FOR CUSTOMER DATA_0

Cummins told Just the News that he was befuddled why the DOJ refused to follow up and instead targeted him.

I can’t really imagine a legitimate reason for the DOJ not to follow up on an offer like that. I felt like it was stonewalled. It doesn’t make much sense to investigate the guy who brings you the allegation rather than the allegation.

Actually, it makes perfect sense because the deep state always protects rich and connected individuals like the Bidens. They prefer to bully nonviolent J6 protesters and peaceful parents objecting to vile propaganda at their children’s schools.