BREAKING: GOP Sen. Grassley and Oversight Chair Comer Subpoena Chris Wray and FBI to Produce Damning Unclassified Record Showing Criminal Scheme Between Joe Biden and Foreign National

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) sent letters Wednesday to the FBI, calling on the bureau to produce an unclassified record of an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national.

The document in question is an FBI-generated FD-1023 form that allegedly shows an arrangement exchanging money for policy decisions. Comer issued a subpoena Wednesday after “legally protected disclosures” to Grassley’s office.

“We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States. What we don’t know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI’s recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight,” Grassley said in a statement.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) released a video moments ago explaining Joe Biden’s shocking criminal conduct.

Jim Hoft
