UPDATE: Here are the 45 Republicans Who Stand with “We the People” and Won’t Vote for Biden & McCarthy’s Flawed Uniparty Bill

On Tuesday night, the House Rules Committee on Tuesday voted to advance the McCarthy-Biden Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The 9-majority and 4-minority committee voted 7-6 to advance the bill with Reps. Chip Roy and Ralph Norman voted against the measure. “House Rules Cmte approves rule to govern floor debate on debt ceiling bill tomorrow. The vote was 7-6. Roy and Norman defected Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) votes yes on the rule. Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Ralph Norman (R-SC) were nays,” Fox News Congress reporter Chad Pergram reported. See below:

The full House of Representatives will vote on the bill Wednesday night.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry on Tuesday left open the possibility of filing a motion to vacate and get rid of McCarthy if the Speaker pushes through the debt deal.

Under new House rules, it only takes one member of Congress, from either party, to bring a ‘motion to vacate’ which forces a vote on removing the Speaker of the House.

It would only take a simple majority vote to remove McCarthy.

So far, 45 Republicans are a “no” vote on the Biden-McCarthy scam debt bill.

UPDATE: Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX), Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL), Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX), Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI), Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX), Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) will also vote against the bill.

Below is the list of Republicans who agreed with the “We the People.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) – “The McCarthy-Biden plan doesn’t stop, or even slow down, deficit spending. The plan doesn’t bend the spending curve down. The plan keeps us moving over the debt cliff with the GOP leadership’s mantra of “We’ll fight harder next year!” Americans deserve better.”

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) – “This is a lousy deal for the American people. When you read the text of the bill, none of the purported benefits are there!”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) – “The debt limit deal is a bad deal for America. As the bill is currently presented, my vote will be NO on tomorrow’s anti-deal. Unit then, I hope the House will either amend it or kill it entirely.”

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) – “Nobody wants to default on our debt, but neither can we afford to keep spending money we don’t have. Very disappointed to see this bill increase the national debt by $4 trillion in half as many years and do very little to actually get our fiscal house in order. I will be voting NO. Enough is enough!”

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) – “This is just a bad deal. I won’t vote to add $4 trillion more to the deficit within the next 20 months. This is a plan for continuing the bipartisan bankruptcy in Washington D.C.”

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) – “After carefully reviewing the bill text and fielding phone calls from my constituents, I will not be supporting H.R. 3746.”

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) – “Absolutely no one wants to default but this current deal is unacceptable. I have read this bill twice and as the language currently stands, I will be voting no to raise the debt ceiling.”

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) – “The Biden Admin is openly admitting that they will take full advantage of the PAYGO waiver authority in the debt ceiling deal. They didn’t just steamroll us in negotiations. They’re laughing at the concessions that were made. NO Republican should vote for this nonsense.”

Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) – “And while there are good pieces to the deal, it doesn’t go far enough. Supporting this legislation would send the wrong message about how seriously we must take our debt problem. For those reasons, I will vote against the bill.”

Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) – “Adding $4 trillion to our debt isn’t a deal “worthy of the American people. It’s a sell-out of the American people.”

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) – “This bill keeps all of Joe Biden’s policy, all of Joe Biden’s spending intact. This bill does nothing for the Green New Deal subsidies that are going to cripple our electric grid. To my Republican colleagues, vote no, vote no. And do the right thing. And let’s go find a better deal.”

Rep. Russell Fry (R-S.C.) – “President Biden jeopardized our nation’s fiscal stability by refusing to come to the negotiating table for far too long. While the Fiscal Responsibility Act includes some positive economic policies, it does not go far enough to gain my vote.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) – “I will be voting NO on the Biden/McCarthy debt limit legislation this week.”

Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) – “This debt “deal” is bad for the country. It will increase our debt by at least 10% over 2 years without substantial reforms to our long-term fiscal situation—making an eventual default even more likely.”

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) – “Republicans do not need to negotiate with ourselves” when it comes to the debt ceiling situation, but also said that McCarthy had “gone above and beyond” in his negotiations with Biden.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.) – “I am voting NO on passing down trillions more in debt to our children and grandchildren while giving Democrats a blank check to pay for their radical agenda, including the weaponization of federal agencies. Its time to get our fiscal house in order and rein in wasteful spending.”

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) – “For these reasons and more, I will be voting NO on the Biden-McCarthy proposal to raise our nation’s Debt Ceiling. I urge my Republican colleagues to do the same.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) – “I’m voting NO on the $4T debt bill. BTW If you’re on social security, with the current debt and irresponsible spending, social security will be gone within 10 years.”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) – “Washington is broken. Republicans got outsmarted by a President who can’t find his pants. I’m voting NO on the debt ceiling debacle because playing the DC game isn’t worth selling out our kids and grandkids.”

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) – “I will vote NO on increasing the debt on our children and grandchildren by $4 trillion because this deal does not contain anywhere near the CUTS and policy changes we need in order to stop Joe Biden’s war on the American people.”

Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) – “It sets the record high emergency spending as baseline, eliminates debt ceiling through 2025, clawbacks are weak. $1.3B of $80B for IRS under IRA and Biden’s EO for student debt is still in the deal. Encourage your Rep to vote NO if you care about Americans financial future.”

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) – “This “deal” is insanity. A $4T debt ceiling increase with virtually no cuts is not what we agreed to. Not gonna vote to bankrupt our country. The American people deserve better.”

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) – “The Fiscal Irresponsibility Act is an insult to the American people. It adds $4 trillion to our existing $31 trillion national debt and continues to fund the Democrats’ and Biden Administration’s radical agenda. I will NOT be supporting this deal crafted by the Swamp!”

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) – “I think [McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal] is a betrayal of the power sharing arrangement we put in place that would protect the House GOP to make sure we could advance the ball forward.”

Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.) – “I am voting NO on the debt ceiling deal which does nothing to reform Washington’s spending addiction or address the core drivers of our nation’s nearly $32 trillion (and growing!) national debt.”

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) – ““We have to stop this out of control spending, that’s what this bill seeks to do, and I’ll look to have everything that’s in it, in some future deal.”

Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.) – “I cannot in good conscience vote for a deal that continues to kick the can down the road at the expense of our kids and grandkids. This is a huge missed opportunity to turn our nation away from a fiscal cliff and I urge my colleagues to vote NO on the Biden-McCarthy agreement as it currently stands.”

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas) – “It’s very simple. When you come to Washington, you do what you say you’re going to, If you say you’ll get rid of 87,000 agents, you do it. You don’t play a shell game…at best this outcome funds the same leftist, woke, weaponized government at 99%.”

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) – “No Deal”

Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas) – “Biden’s debt ceiling deal surrenders almost EVERYTHING Republicans fought for in the Limit, Save, Grow Act. Americans deserve better. I am voting NO on this bill.”

Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL) – “For too long Washington has kicked this can down the road ignoring hard choices while putting future generations at risk. Now, at $31.8 trillion in debt, we are feeling the effects of Washington’s insatiable appetite for overspending as inflation is driving up prices and is eating away at the American dream and our quality of life.“

Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va) – “I came to Washington four years ago to drain the Swamp, not to make it deeper. That’s why I CANNOT in good conscience vote for a roughly $4 trillion debt increase “deal,” which can only be characterized as a capitulation to the Liberal Left.”

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) – “Doesn’t add up to me. So today I’m going to vote against this new deal. It falls way short of what I expected and had hoped for to do something to send us back on a path to bring down the national debt, not to allow it to grow even further.”

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) – “Although I appreciate the hard work put into negotiating a debt ceiling deal with the president, I cannot in good conscience vote for the current version of the debt ceiling bill.”

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) – from TGP reader, “I just called my representative – Rep. Pete Sessions office in Washington, DC & his assistant said he is against the Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal & is going to vote NO tonight.”

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) – “The latest debt limit deal is a missed opportunity that: Adds $4 trillion to our national debt. Keeps $1.2 trillion in unreliable green energy giveaways. Forces 87% of Americans without federal student loan debt to pay for those that do. That’s why I am voting NO.”

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) – “I’m a NO on this $4 trillion debt limit deal. Why? Because the bill: – Won’t repeal billions for Biden’s weaponized IRS – Keeps in place Biden’s student loan bailout for gender studies degrees – Fails to ensure our defense spending keeps pace with Bidenflation.”

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) – “I’m a no. While I was originally optimistic about some of the conservative wins found in the negotiated debt ceiling package, I have read the bill, heard from hundreds of my constituents, and ultimately cannot in good conscience vote for this legislation.”

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) – “The Limit, Save, Grow Act, passed by House Republicans, responsibly raised the debt limit while reining in spending. The Fiscal Responsibility Act simply does not live up to the expectations we set, and I cannot in good conscience vote for it. I will be a no vote.”

Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) – “After reading this bill, I have decided to vote against it because only in Washington would a bill that actually increases the debt ceiling by $4 trillion be celebrated as a “Fiscal Responsibility Act.”

Potential Republican ‘no’ votes:

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.)

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN)

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX)

A simple majority – at least 218 votes if all members are present – will be needed for passage. The Democrats will all likely vote in favor of the passage, excluding AOC (D-N.Y.) and Greg Casar (D-Texas). Democrats have 212 seats in the House of Representatives.

Some of the Republican congressmen who have been outspoken in their support of the deal are Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL, Miami-Dade), Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY), Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY), Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC), Rep. Mike Lawler (R-(NY), Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Rep. Laurel Lee (R-FL), Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA), Rep. David Valadao (R-CA), REp. Greg Murphy (R-NC), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS).

The deal includes keeping a portion of the $80 billion increase in IRS funding and the 87,000 additional agents tasked with going after middle-class families.

Only $1.9 billion of the $80 billion to fund 87,000 IRS agents were removed from the budget. 98% of the 87,000 agents are here to stay.

“Of the $80 billion Democrats appropriated to the IRS over ten years, the “deal” rescinds $1.9 billion. You read that right. That’s the kind of “get” that’s so good McCarthy agreed to increase the debt ceiling $4 trillion,” said Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC).

CALL YOUR REP NOW AND TELL THEM TO VOTE NO.

You can call Congress at 202.224.3121. Tell the Members to vote NO on the rule and vote no on the bill.

Let us know if your state’s representative will vote against the Fiscal Responsibility Act. Send us an email at [email protected].

