House Rules Committee Votes 7-6 to Advance McCarthy-Biden Debt Ceiling Bill

The House Rules Committee on Tuesday voted to advance the McCarthy-Biden Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The 9-majority and 4-minority committee voted 7-6 to advance the bill with Reps. Chip Roy and Ralph Norman voting against the measure, Fox News Congress reporter Chad Pergram reported.

House Rules Cmte approves rule to govern floor debate on debt ceiling bill tomorrow. The vote was 7-6. Roy and Norman defected Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) votes yes on the rule. Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Ralph Norman (R-SC) were nays. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 31, 2023

The full House of Representatives will voted on the bill Wednesday night.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry on Tuesday left open the possibility of filing a motion to vacate and get rid of McCarthy if the Speaker pushes through the debt deal.

Under new House rules, it only takes one member of Congress, from either party, to bring a ‘motion to vacate’ which forces a vote on removing the Speaker of the House.

It would only take a simple majority vote to remove McCarthy.

So far 7 Republicans are a “no” vote on the Biden-McCarthy debt bill.