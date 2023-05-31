House Rules Committee Votes 7-6 to Advance McCarthy-Biden Debt Ceiling Bill

by

The House Rules Committee on Tuesday voted to advance the McCarthy-Biden Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The 9-majority and 4-minority committee voted 7-6 to advance the bill with Reps. Chip Roy and Ralph Norman voting against the measure, Fox News Congress reporter Chad Pergram reported.

The full House of Representatives will voted on the bill Wednesday night.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry on Tuesday left open the possibility of filing a motion to vacate and get rid of McCarthy if the Speaker pushes through the debt deal.

Under new House rules, it only takes one member of Congress, from either party, to bring a ‘motion to vacate’ which forces a vote on removing the Speaker of the House.

It would only take a simple majority vote to remove McCarthy.

So far 7 Republicans are a “no” vote on the Biden-McCarthy debt bill.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.