HAPPENING NOW: Impeachment Proceedings Against Highly Popular Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Begin (LIVE FEED)

The Republican-led Texas House on Saturday will vote on a resolution to impeach highly popular Attorney General Ken Paxton.

A Texas House Committee full of RINOs on Thursday voted to recommend impeaching Ken Paxton after an investigation into his ‘corruption.’

The 20 articles include “bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust” – according to the Associated Press.

While serving as Attorney General in Texas Ken Paxton defended 12 lawsuits related to election laws.

AG Paxton has sued the Biden Regime 50 times.

Paxton also stood up to the Big Tech tyrants.

The people LOVE Ken Paxton and reelected him to office in 2022.

Paxton called the slap dash hit job on him “an illegal impeachment.”

The House was called to order at 1:15 pm central.

HAPPENING NOW: House has been called to order. HR 2377 is being read now, detailing articles of impeachment for TX Attorney General Ken Paxton. @KHOU #txlege pic.twitter.com/Bn5q5Zwomb — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) May 27, 2023

The proceedings are expected to last up to four hours.

Watch the live impeachment proceedings here: