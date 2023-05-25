JUST IN: Texas RINOs Vote to Recommend Impeaching AG Ken Paxton – The Lone GOP Politician Fighting Against Democrat Election Fraud in the Lone Star State – OUTRAGEOUS AND TERRIFYING MOVE!

by

Attorney General Ken Paxton is the one man who has stood up against the Democrat-Marxist onslaught in the great state of Texas. Democrats and Secret Sleeper Republicans hate him for this.

In December 2020, Ken Paxton formed a coalition of states to sue battleground states Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, for their unconstitutional changes to the 2020 election laws. The US Supreme Court threw out the case despite its obvious merit later that month. Paxton later told The Gateway Pundit that he still believes the Supreme Court had a constitutional obligation to hear the case which they ignored.

While serving as Attorney General in Texas Ken Paxton defended 12 lawsuits related to election laws.

Democrats wanted to open the elections to mail-in ballots and ID-free voting and sued Texas to institute these unconstitutional practices in Texas elections. AG Paxton and his staff won every single one of these cases and prevented Democrats from stealing Texas like they were able to do in Georgia and Arizona. Ken has been fighting for free and fair elections in Texas and understands what a huge issue this is in our country today.

The people LOVE Ken Paxton and reelected him to office in 2022.

But Texas RINOs and Democrats hate Attorney General Ken Paxton.

On Tuesday AG Paxton called on Texas Speaker Dade Phelan to resign for being drunk in the US Capitol.

On Wednesday AG Paxton condemned the RINOs in the Texas House.

In response a Texas House Committee voted to remove PAXTON!

On Thursday Texas lawmakers on the GOP-led House General Investigating Committee unanimously recommended impeaching Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton is the only politician in the state defending elections from the unrelenting Marxist horde.

KHOU reported:

In an unanimous decision, a Republican-led investigative committee that spent months quietly looking into Paxton recommended impeaching the state’s top lawyer. The state House of Representatives could vote on the recommendation as soon as Friday. If the House impeaches Paxton, he would be forced to leave office immediately.

The move sets set up a remarkably sudden downfall for one of the GOP’s most prominent legal combatants, who in 2020 asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory. Only two other officials in Texas’ nearly 200-year history have been impeached.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.