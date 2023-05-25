JUST IN: Texas RINOs Vote to Recommend Impeaching AG Ken Paxton – The Lone GOP Politician Fighting Against Democrat Election Fraud in the Lone Star State – OUTRAGEOUS AND TERRIFYING MOVE!

Attorney General Ken Paxton is the one man who has stood up against the Democrat-Marxist onslaught in the great state of Texas. Democrats and Secret Sleeper Republicans hate him for this.

In December 2020, Ken Paxton formed a coalition of states to sue battleground states Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, for their unconstitutional changes to the 2020 election laws. The US Supreme Court threw out the case despite its obvious merit later that month. Paxton later told The Gateway Pundit that he still believes the Supreme Court had a constitutional obligation to hear the case which they ignored.

While serving as Attorney General in Texas Ken Paxton defended 12 lawsuits related to election laws.

Democrats wanted to open the elections to mail-in ballots and ID-free voting and sued Texas to institute these unconstitutional practices in Texas elections. AG Paxton and his staff won every single one of these cases and prevented Democrats from stealing Texas like they were able to do in Georgia and Arizona. Ken has been fighting for free and fair elections in Texas and understands what a huge issue this is in our country today.

The people LOVE Ken Paxton and reelected him to office in 2022.

But Texas RINOs and Democrats hate Attorney General Ken Paxton.

On Tuesday AG Paxton called on Texas Speaker Dade Phelan to resign for being drunk in the US Capitol.

Speaker Dade Phelan should resign. pic.twitter.com/ZD920VOt1X — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 23, 2023

On Wednesday AG Paxton condemned the RINOs in the Texas House.

In response a Texas House Committee voted to remove PAXTON!

On Thursday Texas lawmakers on the GOP-led House General Investigating Committee unanimously recommended impeaching Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton is the only politician in the state defending elections from the unrelenting Marxist horde.

KHOU reported: