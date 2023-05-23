Gov. Ron DeSantis Quietly Changes Twitter Handle, Drops “FL” Ahead of Reported Presidential Bid Announcement This Week

by

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has come under fire after making changes to his Twitter handle in preparation for a reported presidential bid announcement this week.

Previously known on Twitter as @GovRonDeSantisFL, the governor’s new handle now reads @GovRonDeSantis.

The decision to drop the “FL” from his handle has been interpreted by some as an act of distancing himself from the state that propelled him into the national spotlight.

Critics argue that by removing the “FL,” DeSantis is effectively signaling that he views Florida as a means to an end and has little intention of continuing his service as governor beyond his current term.

The decision to modify his Twitter handle is seen by many as a sign that he is planning to make a presidential announcement soon.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that DeSantis will be able to run for president in 2024 without relinquishing his job as governor after the Florida legislature passed a bill that reforms the state’s election law.

The new legislation approved by both chambers exempts “any person seeking the office of President or Vice President of the United States” from “Resign to Run.”

A senior member of DeSantis’ political team told the Daily Caller, “Stay tuned” when asked whether the governor’s handle change indicated that he was considering a run for president.

DeSantis has been widely speculated as a potential contender for the Republican presidential nomination in the upcoming 2024 election.

DeSantis is expected to formally file papers with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Wednesday, May 24th, coinciding with his candidacy declaration following a donor conference in Miami.

His entry into the presidential race comes at a time when his poll numbers have completely cratered. The latest GOP primary poll has Trump soaring to 61%.

