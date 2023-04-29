Ron DeSantis Set to Sign New Bill into Law that Will Allow Him to Run For President in 2024 While Remaining Governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) will be able to run for president in 2024 without relinquishing his job as governor thanks to a bill passed by the Florida legislature on Friday that reforms the state’s election law.

The bill passed the Florida House by a vote of 76-34 a few days after passing the Florida Senate by a vote of 28-12, Politico reported.

The new legislation approved by both chambers exempts “any person seeking the office of President or Vice President of the United States” from “Resign to Run.”

Florida’s “Resign to Run” is a law that requires the current holder of an office to resign from that office before they can run for another office.

The bill is on its way to DeSantis’ office to be signed.

Democrats criticized the new bill.

“This is not just a clarification, this is an intentional move to curry favor,” Democratic state Sen. Shevrin Jones said Thursday. “You’re not doing this because it’s the right thing to do. You’re doing it because you can.”

“We in this body are doing the governor´s bidding,” Democratic state Rep. Angela Nixon said. “He needs to resign to run if he wants to run for president, period. Last time I checked, being governor is a full-time job. Running for president takes a lot of work.”

