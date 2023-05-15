Fundraiser for Daniel Penny’s Legal Defense Brings in Nearly $2 Million

A fundraiser for subway hero Daniel Penny has raised nearly $2 million in just a few days.

Penny has been charged with second-degree manslaughter for fatally placing homeless career criminal Jordan Neely in a chokehold on the New York City subway.

Neely, 30, had been harassing and threatening passengers and had a lengthy criminal history. Penny is a 24-year-old decorated Marine veteran and college student.

The fundraiser, launched by Penny’s legal team at the law offices of Raiser & Kenniff, P.C., states that their client is “facing a criminal investigation stemming from him protecting individuals on a NYC subway train from an assailant who later died.”

“Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny’s legal fees incurred from any criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense,” the fundraiser’s description continued. “All contributions are greatly appreciated. Any proceeds collected which exceed those necessary to cover Mr. Penny’s legal defense will be donated to a mental health advocacy program in New York City.”

The fundraiser has been shared by many high-profile Republicans, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who took a shot at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, referring to him as a “pro-criminal” and “Soros-Funded” prosecutor.

We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left’s pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens. We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine… America’s got his back.

Penny, who turned himself in on Friday, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.