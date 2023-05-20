FOX News Starts Layoffs Following Disastrous Month – Investigative Unit First on Chopping Block

FOX News continues to implode following the company’s decision to fire their top host Tucker Carlson. The company is also taking hits for settling with Dominion voting software company for over $750 million.

According to anonymous reports FOX News just let go its investigative unit.

This comes after the company continues to hemorrhage viewers.

The latest numbers show that FOX News has lost nearly two-thirds of their primetime audience following Carlson’s firing.

Fox News has axed its investigative unit according to a new report.

One Fox Employee said, “The rank and file journalists are getting let go. Meanwhile, upper management are sitting pretty while they are the execs responsible for the Dominion debacle.”

A separate Fox source the dissolving of the unit had nothing to do with the Dominion settlement.

THE FALLOUT FROM Fox News’ $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems continued on Friday, with the network dissolving its investigative unit.

“The rank and file journalists are getting let go. Meanwhile, upper management are sitting pretty while they are the execs responsible for the Dominion debacle,” one Fox employee tells Rolling Stone, which has confirmed the unit has been axed. “We are the sacrificial lambs.”

“Yes, [layoffs] have happened,” another staffer confirms. “And continue to happen.”

A Fox source with knowledge of the situation rejected any connection between the layoffs and the Dominion settlement. The source said some of the people within the investigative unit had been reassigned.

Since Tucker Carlson’s departure, their ratings have tanked.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

