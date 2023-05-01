It’s Spreading: FOX News Primetime Ratings In COMPLETE COLLAPSE Following Tucker’s Exit

FOX News has absolutely FLATLINED after firing their top-rated host Tucker Carlson!
On Monday FOX News announced they were parting ways with their top-rated cable news host.
By Wednesday FOX News had lost NEARLY HALF of their audience at Tucker’s 8 PM time slot.
Tucker was averaging 3.2 million viewers.
On Tuesday FOX News had only 1.7 million viewers at 8 PM.
This is a BLOOD BATH!
And by Friday FOX News audience sunk to 1.33 million viewers at 8 PM down from 3 million just one week ago.
But the damage was not just to Kilmeade and the 8 PM slot. Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Jesse Watters also saw a significant decline in just one week!
The Epoch Times reported:
Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News appears to be impacting more than just the timeslot that he hosted for years on the network.
Carlson’s finale a week ago drew 2.65 million viewers, according to Nielsen. The data shows that Brian Kilmeade’s substitute hosting gig for “Fox News Tonight” saw ratings of 2.59 million on Monday, 1.7 million on Tuesday, and 1.33 million on Wednesday, respectively. Last Wednesday, Carlson drew about 3 million viewers, Nielsen figures show.
But the 9 p.m. Fox News program hosted by Sean Hannity drew about 2.5 million on Monday, 2 million on Tuesday, and 1.7 million on Wednesday night, according to Nielsen. In comparison, Hannity drew about 2.6 million viewers the Wednesday a week before, the ratings show.
Laura Ingraham’s “The Ingraham Angle” drew 2.156 million on Wednesday, April 19. But this past Wednesday, two days after Carlson was confirmed gone, her show drew 1.55 million viewers.
Jesse Watters’ show also saw a decline. For Wednesday, it saw an audience of 1.558 million, but a week prior, it generated 2.1 million.