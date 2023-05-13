FOX Corp Suddenly Decides to Air Trump’s Iowa Rally as Numbers Continue to Flatline Following Their Move to Fire Tucker Carlson

by

FOX News continues to hemorrhage viewers following the company’s decision to fire their top cable news host Tucker Carlson.

Tucker was averaging 3.2 million viewers a night in his primetime slot.
On Tuesday after his firing, FOX News had only 1.7 million viewers at 8 PM.

Since then FOX News has lost two-thirds of their viewers in the coveted 8 PM timeslot.

Their numbers have absolutely FLATLINED since firing their top-rated host.

On Thursday FOX News at Night, the show that replaced Tucker Carlson, had 1.394 viewers.  They lost TWO-THIRDS of their audience!  And after two weeks — IT’S NOT COMING BACK!

Nice job, Paul Ryan!

On Saturday FOX News SUDDENLY decided to air President Trump’s rally in Iowa.  FOX Corp, with board member Paul Ryan, has REFUSED to air Trump rallies for months now.

Newsmax, OANN, RAV, and RSBN have been airing President Trump’s rallies all year.

Gee what changed?

No thanks.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.