FOX News Bloodbath: All-Important 25-54 Demo Numbers Falls Off a Cliff

FOX News continued to lose viewers on Monday, a week after they announced they were removing Tucker Carlson from their lineup.

FOX News has absolutely FLATLINED after firing their top-rated host Tucker Carlson!

By Wednesday of last week, FOX News had lost NEARLY HALF of their audience at Tucker’s 8 PM time slot.

Tucker was averaging 3.2 million viewers a night.

On Tuesday FOX News had only 1.7 million viewers at 8 PM.

And by Friday of last week FOX News audience sunk to 1.33 million viewers at 8 PM down from 3 million just one week ago.

That is a bloodbath.

Via Catturd2.

Fox News has lost 2/3 of their viewers. FAFO! https://t.co/4B91qoVdIc — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 5, 2023

On Monday, one week after Tucker’s removal, FOX News saw 1.55 million viewers at the 8 PM slot.

But the all-important 25-54 demo is down significantly since FOX News let Tucker go.

The bleeding hasn’t stopped.

Tyler Carditis from The Blaze Media reported:

Since firing Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel’s ratings in the all-important 25-54 demo have fallen off a cliff: •6pm ET: -42%

•7pm ET: -62%

•8pm ET: -75%

•9pm ET: -70%

•10pm ET: -66%

•11pm ET: -49% Oof. pic.twitter.com/mjCyaF8zGI — Tyler Carditis (@TyCardon) May 3, 2023

The audience is not coming back.