Russian officials are reportedly labeling Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine the “Kyiv terrorist regime” and are ready to strike Zelensky’s home following reports that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Vladimir Putin.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who infamously lied about Russia, says he “cannot validate” these claims and “would take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Russian news said on Wednesday that Ukraine attempted to hit the Kremlin overnight with a drone strike in an assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin.

The video was released by Russian news earlier this morning.

Putin was reportedly not hurt in the attempted bombing.

*BLINKEN: `CAN’T IN ANY WAY VALIDATE’ REPORTS DRONE HIT KREMLIN Need 51 former intel officials’ fake opinions first.

This is in reference to Blinken’s treasonous scheme to assemble a list of 51 government intel leaders to sign a report stating the lie that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation. The intel leaders all lied. They knew it was a lie. Joe Biden knew it was a lie. The media knew this was a lie.

Why should we believe him now?

Later this afternoon Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his Telegram channel that Russia has no option but to annihilate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

