Former President Dmitry Medvedev: Russia Has No Choice but to Annihilate Zelensky Following Drone Attack and Attempted Assassination of Vladimir Putin

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian officials are reportedly labeling Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine the “Kyiv terrorist regime” and are ready to strike Zelensky’s home following reports that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Vladimir Putin.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who infamously lied about Russia, says he “cannot validate” these claims and “would take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt.”
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Russian news said on Wednesday that Ukraine attempted to hit the Kremlin overnight with a drone strike in an assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin.
Russian News: Ukraine Attempted to Hit Kremlin with Drones Overnight in Putin Assassination Attempt
The video was released by Russian news earlier this morning.
Putin was reportedly not hurt in the attempted bombing.
Zero Hedge tweeted,
*BLINKEN: `CAN’T IN ANY WAY VALIDATE’ REPORTS DRONE HIT KREMLIN
Need 51 former intel officials’ fake opinions first.
— david gary birchmire jr (appellation) (@CrossfitBirch) May 3, 2023
This is in reference to Blinken’s treasonous scheme to assemble a list of 51 government intel leaders to sign a report stating the lie that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation. The intel leaders all lied. They knew it was a lie. Joe Biden knew it was a lie. The media knew this was a lie.
Why should we believe him now?
Later this afternoon Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his Telegram channel that Russia has no option but to annihilate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Pravda reported:
After the Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin, Russia has no options but to annihilate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his Telegram channel.
According to Medvedev, Zelensky is not needed even to sign the act of capitulation of Ukraine.
“Hitler, as you know, did not sign it (the act of surrender — ed.) either. There will always be a changer like Zitz President Admiral Doenitz,” Medvedev said.
State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on May 3 that the Russian State Duma would require the use of weapons that would be capable of destroying the Kyiv regime.
On May 3 overnight, Ukraine attempted to strike Putin’s Kremlin residence using two unmanned aerial vehicles.