Ex-Elementary School Teacher Facing Molestation Charges For Licking Boy’s Feet Has Been Re-Arrested for Targeting Another Child While on Bond

A former elementary school teacher’s aide in Georgia arrested for licking a boy’s feet at a trampoline park and molesting several children at the school has been re-arrested for approaching another child about his feet.

Caurey Rollins, 26, a former aide at Glenn Hills Elementary School in Richmond County was released on bond while awaiting trial for child molestation on May 8.

Eleven days later, on May 17, Rollins was arrested again after driving up to a 12-year-old boy playing basketball in his driveway and asking him to see his feet.

The Augusta Press reports, “From his white Camaro, Rollins got the boy’s attention and showed his phone with a photo of boy’s feet. He asked the child if his feet looked like ones in the photo. The boy said no, and the suspect asked the boy if he could see them. The victim said no and ran inside his home, a sheriffs report says.

“The boy’s mother had heard about a similar situation and looked up the story on Rollins from a news report. Her son identified Rollins as the man in the white Camaro,” the report continued.

The disgraced educator was already facing eight counts of child molestation in Richmond County.

He is facing seven counts of child molestation involving three fourth-grade female students at the school during the fall semester and one indictment related to him licking the toes of a little boy at an Urban Air trampoline park in January.

The Augusta Press reported at the time of the January arrest that “the victim was brought to the park by his friends’ mother. He was allegedly approached by Rollins and the suspect ‘tickled his feet, asked him to remove his socks and eventually licked both of the victim’s feet,’ a sheriff’s report says. A warrant says Rollins did the licking while ‘displaying his phone’ with the flashlight activated.”