Feinstein Shows Up 90 Minutes Late to Judiciary Committee Meeting

89-year-old Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday returned to the senate in a wheelchair.

Feinstein will turn 90 next month.

Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein finally returned to the senate after a 3-month absence due to shingles.

Feinstein’s office said she is experiencing vision and balance impairments.

Schumer gleefully escorted Feinstein into the Senate chamber where she cast two votes on Wednesday.

This is elder abuse.

WATCH:

It's official: @SenFeinstein is back on Capitol Hill. Here is the moment she voted on the Senate floor. She was escorted in by @SenSchumer Feinstein's office says she is experiencing vision/balance impairments & at times will need to use a wheelchair to travel around the Capitol pic.twitter.com/Tf0KaTZThN — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) May 10, 2023

Dianne Feinstein was over an hour late for a Judiciary Committee meeting on Joe Biden’s judicial nominees.

Feinstein has missed over 90 votes because of her prolonged absence from the senate.

The California Democrat arrived nearly 90 minutes late on Thursday.

This is totally normal. Nothing to see here, move along.

Fox News reported:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., was nearly an hour and a half late to a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Thursday, one day after returning to Washington from her extended health absence. Feinstein, who has been home in California and away from senatorial duties in Washington for months, returned to the city on Wednesday, but was not present for multiple votes that day, nor for most of a key nominations meeting Thursday. Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said at the beginning of the meeting that he hoped she would arrive, but the committee had to wait well over an hour. “I want to welcome back our colleague, Sen. Dianne Feinstein,” Durbin said upon her late arrival. Senators and staff welcomed Feisntein back to the committee with a round of applause, with many attendees giving a standing ovation. Her arrival allowed the committee to move forward with voting on some of President Biden’s most controversial judicial nominations.

“Hi everybody!” Feinstein said to reporters on Wednesday.

WATCH: