FBI Director Wray Admits FD-1023 Biden Bribe Document Exists; Offers Private Viewing to Comer and Grassley; Comer Again Warns of Contempt if Document Not Given to Congress

A day after FBI Director Christopher Wray was threatened with contempt of Congress charges after blowing off the May 30 deadline to turn over to Congress a subpoenaed FD-1023 FBI document alleging Joe Biden’s involvement in a $5 million bribery scheme with a foreign national when he was vice president, Wray finally acknowledged the existence of the document and offered a private viewing to Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

Comer released a statement with Grassley after the tow lawmakers spoke with Wray by phone Wednesday afternoon, saying that he is still demanding the FBI produce the document (and related docs) to the House Oversight Committee that he chairs and will begin contempt of Congress proceedings if Wray does not turn over the documents.

The battle over the documents has lasted about a month since a whistleblower came forward with allegations the FBI was sitting on credible charges by a source that Biden made favorable foreign policy decisions as vice president in exchange for a $5 million bribe from a foreign national.

Joint statement by Comer and Grassley:

Comer & Grassley to Wray: Provide the Unclassified Documents or Face Contempt WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) today issued the following statements after their discussion with FBI Director Christopher Wray about producing to Congress the unclassified, FBI-generated record alleging a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national. “Today, FBI Director Wray confirmed the existence of the FD-1023 form alleging then-Vice President Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national. However, Director Wray did not commit to producing the documents subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee. While Director Wray – after a month of refusing to even acknowledge that the form existed – has offered to allow us to see the documents in person at FBI headquarters, we have been clear that anything short of producing these documents to the House Oversight Committee is not in compliance with the subpoena. If the FBI fails to hand over the FD-1023 form as required by the subpoena, the House Oversight Committee will begin contempt of Congress proceedings,” said Chairman Comer. “While the FBI has apparently leaked classified information to the news media in recent weeks, jeopardizing its own human sources, it continues to treat Congress like second class citizens by refusing to provide a specific unclassified record. Director Wray confirmed what my whistleblowers have told me pursuant to legally protected disclosures: the FBI-generated document is real, but the bureau has yet to provide it to Congress in defiance of a legitimate congressional subpoena. This failure comes with consequences,” Senator Grassley said.

Comer and the Oversight Committee also tweeted similar statements.

