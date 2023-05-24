Comer Drops $5 Million Biden Bribe Bombshell in Letter Threatening Wray with Contempt Over Subpoenaed FBI Whistleblower Document

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday threatening Wray with being held in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over a subpoenaed FBI form FD-1023 that a whistleblower claims documents intelligence that then Vice President Biden took a cash bribe from a foreign national in exchange for favorable policy decisions. Comer expressed dissatisfaction with Wray’s response so far and gave a May 30 deadline to comply with the subpoena.



Comer dropped two bombshell’s in Tuesday’s letter. In discussing the FBI’s complaint that the search terms for the document request are too broad, Comer added the term “five million” (or variations of 5 million), saying that was the dollar amount of the alleged bribe paid to Biden. The other bombshell was that the FBI told the committee it had “many” CHS (confidential human source) reports on Biden in the period in question of the subpoenaed document, June 2020.

“…to narrow the breadth of the subpoena, we are providing additional terms based on unclassified and legally protected whistleblower disclosures that may be referenced in the FD-1023 form: “June 30, 2020” and “five million.”6 These terms relate to the date on the FD-1023 form and its reference to the amount of money the foreign national allegedly paid to receive the desired policy outcome.”

“Despite the Committee’s subpoena being narrowly tailored to June 2020, FBI staff indicated that the search terms were broad because there were many responsive documents containing the term “Biden” in its CHS database for that month.”

Comer posted the letter to Twitter with this message, “FBI Director Wray is defying a congressional subpoena for an unclassified record alleging a criminal scheme involving then-VP Joe Biden and a foreign national. If Director Wray refuses to hand over this record, @GOPoversight will begin contempt of Congress proceedings.”

🚨🚨🚨 FBI Director Wray is defying a congressional subpoena for an unclassified record alleging a criminal scheme involving then-VP Joe Biden and a foreign national. If Director Wray refuses to hand over this record, @GOPoversight will begin contempt of Congress proceedings. pic.twitter.com/mVttLatbJ5 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) May 24, 2023

