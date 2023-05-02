EXCLUSIVE: Runbeck Election Services Refuses to Comply with Legal Public Records Request, Maricopa County Served With Letter Threatening Lawsuit – REQUESTS INCLUDED

Dear Public Records:

Pursuant to the Arizona Public Records Law, A.R.S. § 39-121 et seq., We the People AZ Alliance requests: Any and all video recorded from November 8, 2022 through November 15, 2022 that depicts the following:

Exterior video of all loading dock locations which clearly shows any item(s) being delivered and/or picked up. Interior video of all loading dock locations/wharehouse space which clearly shows any item(s) being delivered and/or picked up.

Where possible, please provide responsive materials in an electronic format by email. Given the importance of free, fair, and transparent elections and the public’s skepticism regarding the conduct of recent elections, We the People AZ Alliance PAC is seeking production of these documents on an expedited basis.

We the People AZ Alliance PAC is a reportorial organization (as referenced in A.R.S. § 16-168(F)) with a current focus on election integrity. We are requesting this information for the purpose of providing information to the public, they are not sought for commercial purposes. As such, we request a waiver of all fees for this request or at most fees be limited to copying and postage charges. A.R.S. § 39-121.01(D)(1). If such charges are required, We the People AZ Alliance agrees to pay up to $25. If the costs for such fees will exceed $25, please notify us prior to incurring such costs. This request is for noncommercial purposes and additional fees are not applicable to this request. Disclosure of the requested information to us is in the public interest because it is likely to contribute significantly to public understanding of the operations or activities of the government and its election process. Please be aware that these documents, whether produced by the Custodian of Records or not, are public documents and they may be relevant to future litigation. Any deletion of said public documents can give rise to a negative inference in a court of law.

Please respond to this request within 10 days. If you expect any delays beyond this time, we ask that you notify us of such delay with an expected date of compliance with this lawful FOIA request.